Global Amphibious Vehicle Market (2020 to 2027) - by Mode of Propulsion, Application and End-use

Amphibious vehicles refer to a wheeled or tracked vehicle capable of operating on both land and water. Different types of amphibious vehicles used in the market include busses, trucks, hovercrafts, aircrafts, tanks, and military combat vehicles. The amphibious vehicles are primarily used by the military forces across the globe secure the sea borders from increasing conflicts via sea and to transport military troops from ship-to-shore. In addition, amphibious vehicles are widely used for surveillance, rescue, excavation, water transportation, water sports, and recreational activities.



The factors such as rise investment in defense sector and increase in demand for commercial applications are expected to drive the market growth. However, high initial cost of amphibious vehicle and increase in operational costs followed by serviceability hinder the market growth. Further, surge in the use of advanced amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) in marine applications and rise in demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation are some of the factors anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.



The market is segmented on the basis of mode of propulsion, application, end use, and region. By mode of transportation, it is divided into water-jet, track-based, and screw propeller. By application, it is classified into surveillance & rescue, water sports, water transportation, and excavation. By end use, it is categorized into defense and commercial. By Region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

BAE Systems, EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd., General Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marsh Buggies Incorporated, Rheinmetall AG, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Wetland Equipment Company, Inc., and Wilco Manufacturing LLC. are some of the leading key players operating in the amphibious vehicle.



COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to focus on their spending on healthcare and safeguarding the economy, which could possibly result in shifting priorities away from defense spending.

Market players are anticipated to experience decrease in demand due to declining budgets and procurement priorities and a flattening of the growth curve over the long term

In post COVID situation, amphibious vehicle market is expected to undergo certain changes, as market players and defense agencies are preparing for innovation shift after the lifting of restrictions to rapidly assess and adapt their supply chains.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to affect commodity chains in the short & long term, owing to the decline in foreign investment.

Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global amphibious vehicle analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall amphibious vehicle opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global amphibious vehicle with a detailed impact analysis.

The current amphibious vehicle is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising Investment in Defense Sector to Aid Amphibious Vehicle Adoption

3.5.1.2. Rising the Demand for Commercial Application

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Initial Cost of Amphibious Vehicle

3.5.2.2. Increase in Operational Costs Followed by Seasonal Serviceability

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rising the Use of Advanced Amphibious Vehicles (Acv) in Marine Application

3.5.3.2. Growing Demand for Amphibious Excavators for Dredging and Excavation

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Market

3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreaks

3.6.1.1. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer Trends

3.6.2.2. Technology Trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trends

3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.3.1. Gdp

3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis

3.6.3.3. Employment Index

3.6.3.4. Macro-Economic Indicators Projections

3.6.4. Impact on Amphibious Vehicle Industry Analysis



Chapter 4: Amphibious Vehicles Market, by Mode of Propulsion

4.1. Overview

4.2. Water-Jet

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Track-Based

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Screw Propellers

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Amphibious Vehicles Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Surveillance & Rescue

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Water Sports

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Water Transportation

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Excavation

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Amphibious Vehicles Market, by End-Use

6.1. Overview

6.2. Defense

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Amphibious Vehicles Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.2.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.2.5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.2.5.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.2.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.2.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.2.5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.2.5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.3.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.3.5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.3.5.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.3.5.2. Italy

7.3.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.3.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.3.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.3.5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.3.5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.3.5.4. Russia

7.3.5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.3.5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.3.5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.3.5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.3.5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.4.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.4.5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.4.5.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.4.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.4.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.4.5.3. India

7.4.5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.4.5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.4.5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.4.5.4. South Korea

7.4.5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.4.5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.4.5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.4.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.4.5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.4.5.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.5.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.5.5.1. Latin America

7.5.5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.5.5.1.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.5.5.1.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.5.5.2. Middle East

7.5.5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.5.5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.5.5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use

7.5.5.3. Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Mode of Propulsion

7.5.5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.5.5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Bae System

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Business Performance

8.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Eik Engineering Sdn Bhd

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.3. General Dynamics Corporation

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.3.5. Business Performance

8.4. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.5. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business Performance

8.6. Marsh Buggies Incorporated

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.7. Rheinmetall Ag

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business Performance

8.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Science Applications International Corporation (Saic)

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.8.4. Business Performance

8.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Wetland Equipment Company

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.10. Wilco Manufacturing, L. L. C.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio



