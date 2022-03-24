Global Amusement and Theme Park Market to 2025 - Analysis by Type and Region

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Amusement and Theme Park Market: Analysis By Type (Theme Park, Water Park, Arcades and Parlors), By Region (America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa) Size & Trends with Impact of Covid-19 and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global amusement park market by value, by segment and by region. The report provides an analysis of amusement park market of the following regions: America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.



Growth of the overall global theme park market has also been forecasted till 2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The competition in global theme park market is fragmented with several small players invading the market. However, the key players of the theme park market are Walt Disney Company, Merlin Entertainment Plc and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. These key players are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Theme parks can be segregated on the basis of category into international destination theme parks and regional destination theme parks. The theme parks can also be segregated on the basis of types into family theme parks, regional theme parks, property theme parks, educational theme parks, etc.



Theme parks have different admission policies that includes, pay-as-you-go and pay-one-price.



Global theme park market has showcased high growth during the previous years and projections are made that the market would rise progressively in the forecasted years. The theme park market is expected to increase due to growth in urban population, increase in GDP per-capita, rise in middle class population, increase in international tourism expenditure, etc. The market faces some challenges such as, foreign exchange rate fluctuation, regulatory changes, threat of terror attacks, seasonal nature of industry, etc.



Moreover, some of the latest trends in the market are: surge in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), rising prominence of Virtual Reality (VR) technology, budding Augmented Reality (AR) technology and innovations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Amusement Park Market by Value

3.2 Global Amusement Park Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Amusement Park Market by Segment (Theme Park, Water Park, Acrades and Parlors)

3.2.2 Global Theme Park Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Water Park Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Arcades and Parlors Market by Value

3.3 Global Amusement Park Market: Regional Analysis

3.3.1 Global Amusement Park Market by Region (America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa)



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 America Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 America Amusement Parks Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Theme Parks Market by Attendance (Top 10)

4.2 Asia Pacific Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Amusement Park Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Theme Parks Market by Attendance (Top 10)

4.3 Europe Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Amusement Park Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Theme Park Market by Attendance (Top 10)

4.4 Middle East and Africa Amusement Park Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East and Africa Amusement Park Market by Value



5. Impact of Covid-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Trends

6.1.1 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

6.1.2 Rising Prominence of Virtual Reality (VR) Technology

6.1.3 Budding Augmented Reality (AR) Technology

6.1.4 Innovation



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Amusement Park Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Top 10 Theme Park Groups by Attendance; 2020

7.3 Global Theme Park Operators by Theme Park Opportunities Identified in North America, 2017-2022



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Walt Disney Company

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Merlin Entertainment Plc

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

