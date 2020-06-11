Global Analysis of the Limestone Market 2020-2027, Featuring Key Players Buechel Stone Corp., CRH plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. and UBE Material Industries, Ltd.

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Limestone - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Limestone market worldwide will grow by a projected US$6.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. Limestone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 1.6% and reach a market size of US$65.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Limestone market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$116.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$155.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Limestone segment will reach a market size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Limestone market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Limestone market landscape.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Atlantic Minerals Limited

Buechel Stone Corp.

Carmeuse Group S.A.

CRH plc

Elliott Stone Company Inc.

Fels-Werke GmbH

Graymont Limited

Grupo Calidra

Independent Limestone Company LLC

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Lhoist Group

Mississippi Lime Company

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

NALC LLC

Nittetsu Mining Co. Ltd.

Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Taiheiyo Cement Group

Todaka Mining Co. Ltd.

UBE Material Industries, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes

Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Limestone Market

Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview

China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario

Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production

Global Competitor Market Shares

Limestone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone

Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth

Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand

Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption

Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum

Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone

Common Applications of NPCC

Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum

Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth

Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator

Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyzr0z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

