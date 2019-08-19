Global Analytical Instrumentation End-User Requirements Report 2019: Price and Quality of Service are Key Purchasing Criteria
The global analytical instrumentation market registered a revenue of $19.6 billion in 2018. The relationship between vendors and end users is a key criterion for product development and for the use of an instrument to its fullest potential. As a result of the increase in sophistication, simple and easy-to-use analytical instruments are in demand.
The overall research objective is to understand customers' purchase behavior and other aspects of involvement in the analytical instrumentation market. From pharmaceutical end users to water and wastewater, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, food and beverage, and oil and gas end users, this research understands their requirements for various analytical instruments and the factors that influence their purchases.
The various products covered for the purpose of this research include:
- Mass spectrometry
- Analytical microscopes
- Gas analyzers
- Liquid analyzers
- X-ray instrumentation
- Molecular analysis spectroscopy
- Elemental analysis spectroscopy
More than 50 individuals participated in the survey and responded to questions that covered an extensive range of topics pertaining to the analytical instrumentation market. As respondents could choose to not answer some questions, the number of respondents for all questions will vary.
The survey also features several multiple-choice questions, and respondents were able to select as many responses as were relevant.
Definitions:
Chromatography: gas chromatographs (laboratory and process); liquid chromatographs (laboratory); ion chromatographs (laboratory)
Molecular Analysis Spectroscopy: infrared spectrometer (laboratory, process and portable); ultraviolet-visible spectrometer (laboratory and process); Raman spectrometer (laboratory, process, and portable); tunable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLS) analyzer
Elemental Analysis Spectroscopy: atomic absorption spectrometer; atomic emission spectrometer; inductively coupled plasma spectrometer
Mass Spectrometry (MS): single quadrupole LC-MS; Tandem LC-MS; GC-MS; TOF LC-MS; MALDI-TOF MS; ICP-MS; portable MS
Analytical Microscopes: optical microscopes; electron microscopes; scanning probe microscope
Gas Analyzers: zirconia analyzer; NDIR analyzer; paramagnetic analyzer; electrochemical analyzer; flame-ionization detector; thermal conductivity analyzer; chemiluminescence analyzer; trace oxygen analyzer
Liquid Analyzers (laboratory, process, and portable): conductivity analyzer; total organic carbon (TOC) analyzer; ph/dissolved oxygen (Ph/ORP) analyzer; turbidity analyzer; dissolved oxygen analyzer; chlorine analyzer
Analytical X-ray Instrumentation: X-ray diffractometer (XRD) (laboratory and portable); energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (ED XRF); wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WD XRF); X-ray fluorescence (XRFPortable)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methods
- Research Objectives
- Scope
- Methods and Overview
2. Executive Summary and Implications
- Executive Summary
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Executive Summary-CEO Perspective
3. Research Findings
- Key Parameters
- Unmet Needs
- Type of Instruments
- Influence of Internet of Things (IoT)
- Distribution Structure
- Purchase Criteria
- Regional vs. Global Vendors
- Key Challenges
- Partnership with End Users
- Annual Revenue Spend
- After-sales Service
- Form Factor
- Geographic Coverage
- Recommendations
- Legal Disclaimer
4. Appendix
