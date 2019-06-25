Global Analytical Instrumentation Market 2019: Production and Utilization will Continue to Drive the Analytical Instrumentation Market
Jun 25, 2019, 07:30 ET
The "Outlook of Global Analytical Instrumentation Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analytical instrumentation market will be primarily driven by the customer need for efficient analyzers that simplify the analytical process, allow them to store and access data, and improve productivity. In order to win market share, the focus of the manufacturers will be on meeting customer needs.
Key Predictions for 2019:
- Automation will continue to be the key in the world of analytical equipment. Extensive sample preparation and frequent maintenance challenges will be significantly removed from the process.
- A common data platform to store, access, and compare data and use cases of years and years of laboratory analysis will boost the productivity of the analytical processes efficiently.
- Complete package solutions with equipment, deployment strategy, regulatory adherence guide, and more will be offered by analytical equipment manufacturers.
Research Scope
Products included in analytical instrumentation
Chromatography:
- Gas Chromatographs (Laboratory and Process)
- Liquid Chromatographs (Laboratory)
- Ion Chromatographs (Laboratory)
Molecular Analysis Spectroscopy:
- Infrared Spectrometer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)
- Ultraviolet-visible Spectrometer (Laboratory and Process)
- Raman Spectrometer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)
- Tunable Diode Laser Spectroscopy (TDLS)
Analyzer Elemental Analysis Spectroscopy:
- Atomic Absorption Spectrometer
- Atomic Emission Spectrometer
- Inductively Coupled Plasma Spectrometer
Mass Spectrometry:
- Single Quadrupole LC-MS
- Tandem LC-MS
- GC-MS
- TOF LC-MS
- MALDI-TOF MS
- ICP-MS
- Portable MS
Analytical Microscopes:
- Optical Microscopes
- Electron Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
Gas Analyzers:
- Zirconia Analyzer
- NDIR Analyzer
- Paramagnetic Analyzer
- Electrochemical Analyzer
- Flame Ionization Detector
- Thermal Conductivity Analyzer
- Chemiluminescence Analyzer
- Trace Oxygen Analyzer
Liquid Analyzers:
- Conductivity Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)
- Total Organic Carbon (TOC ) Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)
- pH / Dissolved Oxygen Analyzer (pH/ORP) (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)
- Turbidity Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)
- Dissolved Oxygen Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)
- Chlorine Analyzer (Laboratory, Process, and Portable)
Analytical X-ray Instrumentation:
- X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) (Laboratory and Portable)
- Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (ED XRF)
- Wavelength Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (WD XRF)
- X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) (Portable)
Geographical Scope
- North America: Canada, Mexico, and the United States
- Europe: Western Europe, Central Europe, Russia, and Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific: Western rim of the Pacific Ocean, the Indochina Peninsula, the Pacific Islands, and Central Asia
- Rest of the World: Central America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa
Key End Users
- Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, and Life Sciences
- Government and academic research institutions and laboratories
- Environmental
- Industrial Sectors
- Applied Markets
- Life Sciences
- Material Sciences
- Nanotechnology
- Metals and Minerals
- Semiconductor
- Scientific Research
- Chemicals and Petrochemicals
- Food and Beverage
- Oil and Gas
- Water and Wastewater
- Metals and Mining
- Others (includes end users such as power plants, electronics and other industrial applications, defense, homeland security, power generation, iron and steel, pulp and paper, electronics, and semiconductors)
