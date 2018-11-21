Global Analytical Instrumentation Market Forecast to 2022: Analysis & Forecasts by Advanced Services
Many organizations in the clinical, laboratory and facilities sectors still rely on labor-intensive and manual systems for equipment recording, compliance, and risk management operations. The existing average utilization rate is 60% across instrument types in the life sciences space. This means that more than half of all inventories either have the missing equipment or lack real knowledge on the total cost of ownership (TCO) (often both). Technical challenges persist in providing global network integration and visibility of laboratory operations at every level. A full lifecycle asset management approach is using multiple sources, decentralized systems, disparate work order management systems, legacy solutions, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools is no longer sufficient.
Existing asset management platforms remain challenged to provide end-to-end support in intensely connected organizational structures and to improve business processes efficiently. The normal average utilization rate of instruments in a laboratory environment is 60% with decentralized systems, disparate inventory, local sourcing, and inadequate visibility. Advanced service providers can improve utilization rates of instruments to 85% with a single cloud platform, central sourcing, and real-time end-to-end service support inventory view.
Research Scope
Getting profitability from hardware in the analytical instrumentation market has become increasingly challenging. There is a significant focus on building a platform solution that effectively integrates hardware, software analytics, and services. This research service analyzes new areas of advanced services, including asset management services, radio frequency identification (RFID) inventory control services, laboratory intelligence services, consulting services, and compliance services. The research will include a deep dive into new data-driven business models.
Customer expectations are changing according to business propositions and, contrary to previous belief, the term disruption' has come to indicate challenging assumptions by delivering new value to customers and generating new revenue streams beyond the constraints of an existing operating model. The study provides forecasts from 2018 to 2022.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the specific capabilities and investments required to enhance service platform value for customers?
- Can a 360 big-picture view of assets be provided to support evolving requirements?
- Are the capabilities being developed? What is the return on investment (ROI) models developed to understand outcomes and benefits?
- To what extent have competitors developed these capabilities?
- Who are the specific customers to target, and what could be the best approach for a new service delivery?
- With a new advanced service-based approach, which are the challenges that end users are enabled to overcome?
- How can the innovation process of a company be accelerated to ensure a new service business delivery?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Current and Future Areas of Differentiation
- Global Product Segments
- Advanced Services and Growth Opportunities for OEMs - Senior Management Top-of-mind Issues
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Talk to Experts
- Services 2.0 Framework
- Re-shaping the Service Value Proposition
- Service Business Transformation Checklist
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
- Market Trends
- Business Service Evolution and Landscape
- Analytical Instrumentation Service Providers Market Landscape
- Market Opportunity Matrix for Advanced Services
- Duration of Advanced Services Contract
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Advanced Services in the Analytical Instrumentation Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Advanced Services in the Analytical Instrumentation Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Vertical Market Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Advanced Services in the Analytical Instrumentation Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Service Highlights
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Integrated Service Delivery
- OPEX Model Service Delivery
- Shift from a Reactive Business Model to a Proactive Business Model
- Cross-sell Offers
- Offline and Online Measurements Services
- Multi-vendor Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Advanced Service Providers
7. Visioning Scenarios
- Laboratory Service Management Transformation
- Service Variables for Value-added Services
- Key Service Differentiators
- Vision for Laboratory Enterprise Service Transformation
- New Business Models - Creative Destruction and Expansion of Traditional Models
8. Asset Management Services Segment Analysis
- Implications of Asset Management Services
- Overview of Asset Management Business Model
- Enterprise Laboratory Asset Management Service Integration
- Asset Management Service Delivery Business Model
- Connected Asset Management Architecture
- Asset Management Services Pricing Model Development
- Design Roadmap for Asset Management - Dashboards and Pricing Model Approach for Service Packages
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
9. Consulting Services Segment Analysis
- Implications of Consulting Services
- Overview of Consulting Services
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
10. Compliance Services Segment Analysis
- Implications of Compliance Services
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
11. Advanced Services in the Indian Analytical Instrumentation Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Market Segmentation
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Vertical Market Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Asset Management Service Segment Overview
- Compliance Services Segment Overview
- Consulting Services Segment Overview
12. The Last Word
