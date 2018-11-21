Global Analytical Instrumentation Market Forecast to 2022: Analysis & Forecasts by Advanced Services

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Many organizations in the clinical, laboratory and facilities sectors still rely on labor-intensive and manual systems for equipment recording, compliance, and risk management operations. The existing average utilization rate is 60% across instrument types in the life sciences space. This means that more than half of all inventories either have the missing equipment or lack real knowledge on the total cost of ownership (TCO) (often both). Technical challenges persist in providing global network integration and visibility of laboratory operations at every level. A full lifecycle asset management approach is using multiple sources, decentralized systems, disparate work order management systems, legacy solutions, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools is no longer sufficient.



Existing asset management platforms remain challenged to provide end-to-end support in intensely connected organizational structures and to improve business processes efficiently. The normal average utilization rate of instruments in a laboratory environment is 60% with decentralized systems, disparate inventory, local sourcing, and inadequate visibility. Advanced service providers can improve utilization rates of instruments to 85% with a single cloud platform, central sourcing, and real-time end-to-end service support inventory view.



Research Scope



Getting profitability from hardware in the analytical instrumentation market has become increasingly challenging. There is a significant focus on building a platform solution that effectively integrates hardware, software analytics, and services. This research service analyzes new areas of advanced services, including asset management services, radio frequency identification (RFID) inventory control services, laboratory intelligence services, consulting services, and compliance services. The research will include a deep dive into new data-driven business models.



Customer expectations are changing according to business propositions and, contrary to previous belief, the term disruption' has come to indicate challenging assumptions by delivering new value to customers and generating new revenue streams beyond the constraints of an existing operating model. The study provides forecasts from 2018 to 2022.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the specific capabilities and investments required to enhance service platform value for customers?

Can a 360 big-picture view of assets be provided to support evolving requirements?

Are the capabilities being developed? What is the return on investment (ROI) models developed to understand outcomes and benefits?

To what extent have competitors developed these capabilities?

Who are the specific customers to target, and what could be the best approach for a new service delivery?

With a new advanced service-based approach, which are the challenges that end users are enabled to overcome?

How can the innovation process of a company be accelerated to ensure a new service business delivery?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Current and Future Areas of Differentiation

Global Product Segments

Advanced Services and Growth Opportunities for OEMs - Senior Management Top-of-mind Issues

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Talk to Experts

Services 2.0 Framework

Re-shaping the Service Value Proposition

Service Business Transformation Checklist

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

Market Trends

Business Service Evolution and Landscape

Analytical Instrumentation Service Providers Market Landscape

Market Opportunity Matrix for Advanced Services

Duration of Advanced Services Contract

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Advanced Services in the Analytical Instrumentation Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Advanced Services in the Analytical Instrumentation Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Vertical Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Advanced Services in the Analytical Instrumentation Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Service Highlights

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Integrated Service Delivery

OPEX Model Service Delivery

Shift from a Reactive Business Model to a Proactive Business Model

Cross-sell Offers

Offline and Online Measurements Services

Multi-vendor Services

Strategic Imperatives for Advanced Service Providers

7. Visioning Scenarios

Laboratory Service Management Transformation

Service Variables for Value-added Services

Key Service Differentiators

Vision for Laboratory Enterprise Service Transformation

New Business Models - Creative Destruction and Expansion of Traditional Models

8. Asset Management Services Segment Analysis

Implications of Asset Management Services

Overview of Asset Management Business Model

Enterprise Laboratory Asset Management Service Integration

Asset Management Service Delivery Business Model

Connected Asset Management Architecture

Asset Management Services Pricing Model Development

Design Roadmap for Asset Management - Dashboards and Pricing Model Approach for Service Packages

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

9. Consulting Services Segment Analysis

Implications of Consulting Services

Overview of Consulting Services

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

10. Compliance Services Segment Analysis

Implications of Compliance Services

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

11. Advanced Services in the Indian Analytical Instrumentation Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Market Segmentation

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Vertical Market Analysis

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Asset Management Service Segment Overview

Compliance Services Segment Overview

Consulting Services Segment Overview

12. The Last Word

