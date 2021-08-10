Global Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Research Report 2021: Rise in Cases of Allergies Post Administration of COVID-19 Vaccines

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Medication Type, Route of Administration, Allergy Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Novel Drug Delivery Systems to Favor Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Growth During 2021-2028

Anaphylaxis Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ US$ 4,787.66 million in 2028 from US$ 2,664.66 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Novel drug delivery systems support improved drug potency and controlled drug release, along with imparting a sustained therapeutic effect for reliable safety. Many drugs have a maximum concentration range for maximum benefit, and concentrations above or below can be toxic or produce no medicinal use.

Furthermore, various drug delivery and drug targeting systems are explained to have a capability of minimizing drug degradation as well as preventing harmful side effects. The intramuscular injection of epinephrine is normally underutilized when anaphylaxis occurs, mainly due to unavailability or unaffordability. Drugs provide the convenience of a wide range of pain-free multiple doses, particularly for children, if required, for outoof-hospital emergency treatment of anaphylaxis.

According to the paper published by Nova Southeastern University, recently, epinephrine can be administered sublingually by utilizing a novel fastodisintegrating tablet formulation. However, the relative sublingual bioavailability of epinephrine via tablet formulation is low. Therefore, this proposal aims to discuss more about tablets that will significantly enhance the sublingual epinephrine bioavailability.

Geographically, the anaphylaxis treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SCAM). North America held the largest market share in 2020. In North America, the US holds the largest share of the North American anaphylaxis treatment market.

The growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market in the US is determined due to factors such as easy access to the allergy medications, rising incidences of allergic reactions, and growing government policies to access epinephrine to school-going children. Also, the rising number of a product launch for generic version medicines is dominating the epinephrine market across the region.

The market in Canada and Mexico is expected to grow due to rising supply of generic version of anaphylaxis medicine by various market players. Also, rising incidences of anaphylaxis in these countries are likely to severe as the growth of the anaphylaxis treatment market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Anaphylaxis Treatment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Anaphylaxis Treatment Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Anaphylaxis Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Anaphylaxis

5.1.2 Recent Approvals for Epinephrine

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Poor Access to Epinephrine Auto-Injectors in Low-Income Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in Cases of Allergies Post Administration of COVID-19 Vaccines

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Anaphylaxis Treatment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Anaphylaxis Treatment Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Analysis - By Medication Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Medication Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Epinephrine

7.4 Antihistamines

7.5 Steroids

7.6 Beta-Agonist



8. Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Analysis - By Route of Administration

8.1 Overview

8.2 Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Revenue Share, by Route of Administration (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Oral

8.4 Parenteral



9. Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Analysis - By Allergy Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Share, by Allergy Type, 2020 and 2028, (%)

9.3 Food Allergy

9.4 Medications

9.5 Insect Stings



10. Anaphylaxis Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Anaphylaxis Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel, 2020 and 2028 (%)

10.3 Retail Sales

10.4 Hospital Pharmacies



11. Global Anaphylaxis Treatment Market - Geographical Analysis



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Anaphylaxis Treatment Market



13. Anaphylaxis Treatment Market-Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.4 Inorganic Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Key Facts

14.2 Business Description

14.3 Products and Services

14.4 Financial Overview

14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Key Developments

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bioprojet

Mylan N.V.

Adamis Pharmaceutical Corporation

Abbott

Pfizer Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.,

Merck And Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ALK-Abello

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/560omk



