Global Anatomic Pathology Industry Report 2021-2026 - Emerging Economies such as China, India, and Brazil Expected to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anatomic pathology market is projected to reach USD 49.1 billion by 2026 from USD 35.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7%.

The growth of the anatomic pathology market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, recommendations for cancer screening, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. In addition, emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the anatomic pathology market during the forecast period.

The anatomic pathology services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the anatomic pathology market, by product and service, during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into services, consumables, and instruments. The anatomic pathology services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by rapid growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Disease Diagnostics accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnostics and medical research. The disease diagnostics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising geriatric population and the increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Hospital laboratories accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-user, the anatomic pathology market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, and other end users. Hospital laboratories is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of patient visits to hospitals, the growing number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, and growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis are major factors contributing to growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Anatomic pathology market

The anatomic pathology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region offers high-growth opportunities for players in the anatomic pathology market. The presence of emerging economies like China and India, the large population in APAC countries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, improving standard of living, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, and rising awareness about the use of anatomic pathology tests among physicians are the major factors driving market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed picture of the anatomic pathology market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Incidence of Cancer and Other Target Diseases



Recommendations for Cancer Screening



Availability of Reimbursement



Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Pertaining to Cancer Drugs



Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Opportunities



Companion Diagnostics

Challenges

Availability of Refurbished Products



Lack of Skilled Professionals



Product Failures and Recalls



Inadequate Infrastructure and Low Awareness in Middle- and Low-Income Countries

Trends

Reagent Rental Agreements

Companies Profiled

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies

Amos Scientific Pty. Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio SB

Biogenex

Bright Instruments

Cell Signaling Technology

Cellpath Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Diapath S.p.A.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Histo-Line Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co. Ltd.

Lupetec

Medimeas

Medite Medical GmbH

Merck KGaA

Micros Austria

Milestone Medical

PHC Holdings Corporation

R. K. Scientific Instrument Private Limited

Sakura Finetek USA Inc.

Inc. Slee Medical GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbtmls

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

