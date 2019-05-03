Global Anaysis of the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Markets with Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drugs of Abuse Testing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Drugs of Abuse Testing" report provides an overview of the technologies, types and significance of DOA testing technologies across the globe.

The report covers the following key areas:

Drug abuse statistics in key regions.

An analysis of regulatory environments in the North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, with country-specific summaries of national legislation and policies.

, and regions, with country-specific summaries of national legislation and policies. Technology trends in the DOA testing market.

Market size and forecast data by region through 2023 for the DOA testing market.

Market size and forecast data by sample matrix through 2023 for the DOA testing market.

Market size and forecast data through 2023 by test type (laboratory-based and onside) for the DOA testing market.

A patent analysis of equipment and technology related to DOA testing.

A description of the competitive landscape for DOA testing, including a company share analyses and ranking and the key strategies of leading market players.

Company profiles of leading players in the DOA testing market and their key products.

An analysis of leading companies and their successful strategies.

The report includes:

32 data tables and 49 additional tables

An industry analysis of the global market for drug testing technologies within the pharmaceutical industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Statistical information pertaining to drug abuse along with its trends as well as drug classes in key geographic regions

Information on leading players in the market and their key products

Sales projections through 2023 for drug of abuse testing markets by sample matrix and geographic regions

Technological assessment of the current and possible future legislation affecting the market in the U.S. and other emerging economies, and examines the influence of these acts in the development of the industry

Company profiles of major global players operating within the drug development market, including Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Toxicology, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics, and Abbott Laboratories



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Context for Drug Testing

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Single Tests vs. Multiparameter Tests

DOA Screening

Confirmation Testing

Urine Tests

Other Testing Methods

Blood Testing

Oral Fluid Testing

Saliva Testing

Sweat Testing

Hair Testing

Testing Locations

Laboratory-based DAT

Point-of-Care DATs

Onsite Testing

Sample Types for Laboratory Testing

Urine Testing

Hair Testing

Saliva/Oral Fluid Testing

Blood Testing

Sweat Testing

Eye Reflex

Detection Period

Fooling a Drug Test

Fooling Urine Testing

Fooling Hair Testing

Fooling Saliva Testing

Sample Validity Tests

False Positives and False Negatives

False Positives

False Negatives

Drug Clearance and Testing Window

Testing Technologies

Immunoassays

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technology (EMIT)

Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassay (FPIA)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Chromatography

Eye Reflex Measurements

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario



Chapter 6 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type

Drug Abuse Testing

Factors Affecting the Market for DOA Testing

Drivers of the DOA Testing Market

Restraints in the DOA Testing Market

Global Sales of Urine DOA Testing

Global Sales of Blood DOA Testing

Global Sales of Oral Fluid DOA Testing

Global Sales of Hair DOA Testing

Global Sales of Sweat DOA Testing

Global Sales of DOA Testing Using Other Sample Types

Chapter 7 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Region

Regional Analysis

Total DOA Testing and Drug Monitoring Markets and Forecasts

North America

Trends in the Trafficking and Use of Illicit Drugs

Europe

Trends in the Trafficking and Use of Illicit Drugs in Europe

Rest of the World

Trends in the Use and Trafficking of Illicit Drugs in Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Testing Type

Growth Trends in Laboratory-Based and Onsite DOA Testing Markets

Laboratory-based DOA Testing Market and Forecast

Onsite DOA Testing Market and Forecast

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Analysis

Key Developments

Key Market Players in the DOA Testing Market and Their Products

Laboratory-Based DOA Testing Market Segment

Onsite DOA Testing Market Segment

Common DOA and Popular Devices for Testing Them

Companies in the Oral Fluid, Hair and Sweat DOA Testing Segments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

One Step Detect Associates

Abbott Diagnostics

Accutech

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Alfa Scientific

American Bio Medica

Beckman Coulter

Biophor Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bioscan Screening Systems

Confirm Biosciences

Danaher Corp.

Devon Medical Products

Elitech Group

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Identa Corp.

Lifeloc Technologies

Lifesign

Mavand Solutions

Medtest Dx

Medtox Diagnostics

Mossman Associates

Mp Biomedicals

Nano-Ditech Corp.

Orasure

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Polymed Therapeutics

Prechek Bio

Princeton Biomeditech

Psychemedics

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Randox Laboratories

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UCP Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/il31f3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

