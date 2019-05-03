Global Anaysis of the Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Markets with Forecasts to 2023
May 03, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drugs of Abuse Testing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Drugs of Abuse Testing" report provides an overview of the technologies, types and significance of DOA testing technologies across the globe.
The report covers the following key areas:
- Drug abuse statistics in key regions.
- An analysis of regulatory environments in the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, with country-specific summaries of national legislation and policies.
- Technology trends in the DOA testing market.
- Market size and forecast data by region through 2023 for the DOA testing market.
- Market size and forecast data by sample matrix through 2023 for the DOA testing market.
- Market size and forecast data through 2023 by test type (laboratory-based and onside) for the DOA testing market.
- A patent analysis of equipment and technology related to DOA testing.
- A description of the competitive landscape for DOA testing, including a company share analyses and ranking and the key strategies of leading market players.
- Company profiles of leading players in the DOA testing market and their key products.
- An analysis of leading companies and their successful strategies.
The report includes:
- 32 data tables and 49 additional tables
- An industry analysis of the global market for drug testing technologies within the pharmaceutical industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Statistical information pertaining to drug abuse along with its trends as well as drug classes in key geographic regions
- Information on leading players in the market and their key products
- Sales projections through 2023 for drug of abuse testing markets by sample matrix and geographic regions
- Technological assessment of the current and possible future legislation affecting the market in the U.S. and other emerging economies, and examines the influence of these acts in the development of the industry
- Company profiles of major global players operating within the drug development market, including Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Toxicology, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quest Diagnostics, and Abbott Laboratories
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Context for Drug Testing
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Single Tests vs. Multiparameter Tests
- DOA Screening
- Confirmation Testing
- Urine Tests
- Other Testing Methods
- Blood Testing
- Oral Fluid Testing
- Saliva Testing
- Sweat Testing
- Hair Testing
- Testing Locations
- Laboratory-based DAT
- Point-of-Care DATs
- Onsite Testing
- Sample Types for Laboratory Testing
- Urine Testing
- Hair Testing
- Saliva/Oral Fluid Testing
- Blood Testing
- Sweat Testing
- Eye Reflex
- Detection Period
- Fooling a Drug Test
- Fooling Urine Testing
- Fooling Hair Testing
- Fooling Saliva Testing
- Sample Validity Tests
- False Positives and False Negatives
- False Positives
- False Negatives
- Drug Clearance and Testing Window
- Testing Technologies
- Immunoassays
- Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)
- Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
- Enzyme Multiplied Immunoassay Technology (EMIT)
- Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassay (FPIA)
- Radioimmunoassay (RIA)
- Chromatography
- Eye Reflex Measurements
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario
Chapter 6 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type
- Drug Abuse Testing
- Factors Affecting the Market for DOA Testing
- Drivers of the DOA Testing Market
- Restraints in the DOA Testing Market
- Global Sales of Urine DOA Testing
- Global Sales of Blood DOA Testing
- Global Sales of Oral Fluid DOA Testing
- Global Sales of Hair DOA Testing
- Global Sales of Sweat DOA Testing
- Global Sales of DOA Testing Using Other Sample Types
Chapter 7 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Region
- Regional Analysis
- Total DOA Testing and Drug Monitoring Markets and Forecasts
- North America
- Trends in the Trafficking and Use of Illicit Drugs
- Europe
- Trends in the Trafficking and Use of Illicit Drugs in Europe
- Rest of the World
- Trends in the Use and Trafficking of Illicit Drugs in Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Testing Type
- Growth Trends in Laboratory-Based and Onsite DOA Testing Markets
- Laboratory-based DOA Testing Market and Forecast
- Onsite DOA Testing Market and Forecast
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Analysis
- Key Developments
- Key Market Players in the DOA Testing Market and Their Products
- Laboratory-Based DOA Testing Market Segment
- Onsite DOA Testing Market Segment
- Common DOA and Popular Devices for Testing Them
- Companies in the Oral Fluid, Hair and Sweat DOA Testing Segments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- One Step Detect Associates
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Accutech
- Acon Laboratories Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Alfa Scientific
- American Bio Medica
- Beckman Coulter
- Biophor Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bioscan Screening Systems
- Confirm Biosciences
- Danaher Corp.
- Devon Medical Products
- Elitech Group
- Express Diagnostics International Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.
- Identa Corp.
- Lifeloc Technologies
- Lifesign
- Mavand Solutions
- Medtest Dx
- Medtox Diagnostics
- Mossman Associates
- Mp Biomedicals
- Nano-Ditech Corp.
- Orasure
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Polymed Therapeutics
- Prechek Bio
- Princeton Biomeditech
- Psychemedics
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Randox Laboratories
- Redwood Toxicology Laboratory
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- UCP Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/il31f3
