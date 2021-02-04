Global Ancillary Revenue Management Market Analytics & Trajectory Report 2020 Featuring Amadeus IT Group, Navitaire, Sabre Corp, SITA & Travelport
Feb 04, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ancillary Revenue Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ancillary Revenue Management Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ancillary Revenue Management estimated at US$964.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Major Airlines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low-Cost Airlines segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.1% share of the global Ancillary Revenue Management market.
The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Ancillary Revenue Management market in the U. S. is estimated at US$284.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$264.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$264.5 Million by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Navitaire LLC
- Sabre Corporation
- SITA
- Travelport, LP
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Ancillary Revenue Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Ancillary Revenue Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Ancillary Revenue Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
- World 15-Year Perspective for Ancillary Revenue Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Major Airlines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Major Airlines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
- World 15-Year Perspective for Major Airlines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Low-Cost Airlines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027
- World Historic Review for Low-Cost Airlines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
- World 15-Year Perspective for Low-Cost Airlines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Ancillary Revenue Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
- Market Analytics
- Current & Future Analysis for Ancillary Revenue Management by Carrier type - Major Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027
- Historic Review for Ancillary Revenue Management by Carrier type - Major Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017
- 15-Year Perspective for Ancillary Revenue Management by Carrier type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Major Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 53
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56u5nj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
