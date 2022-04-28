Global and China Automotive Cloud Service Platform Market Report 2021-2022 Featuring Chinese and International Providers of Automotive Cloud Platforms & OEMs' Efforts in Cloud Platforms

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cloud Service Platform Industry Report, 2021-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the field of automotive cloud, ByteDance has developed the automotive APP 'Volcano Car Entertainment", which integrates TikTok, Xigua Video, Toutiao, dongchedi.com and so on. Through it, users can watch videos, listen to audiobooks, and read news. Through the AI text-to-speech (TTS) technology, any text can be automatically converted into speech for playback. Users can also quickly shoot videos, take pictures, and share them on TikTok. Volcano Car Entertainment has been available in models such as Geely and Changan.



ByteDance will advance its Auto Cloud Plan in two stages. In the first stage (2021-2022), ByteDance will start from incremental cloud services, including the IoV cloud (IoV operation, scenario engines), the autonomous driving cloud (data labeling, cost-effective GPU clusters, etc.), business strategy cloud, Volcano Car Entertainment (annual fee model + cloud), and advertising cloud. In the second stage (2023-2025), ByteDance aims to gradually cover more than 50% of the cloud business of customers and catch up with Tencent in revenue.



PATEO has focused on the core technology of IoV for more than ten years, and boasts five core technology platforms: operating system, intelligent voice, hardware, HD map and cloud platform. For the cloud platform, PATEO has established a new PAAS platform, equipment access platform, big data platform, basic service platform, automaker empowerment platform, IoV service platform, operation and maintenance management platform, innovation; incubation business, etc. on the basis of the public cloud IaaS structure.



PATEO's IoV cloud platform has experienced six generations and established a mature IoV service system integrating product R&D, project delivery, platform operation and maintenance, and service operation. PATEO builds its core advantages around service integration, content integration, user insight, product innovation, and in-depth industrial cultivation. PATEO breaks through the barriers of R&D and marketing to offer scenario-based services for users in the full life cycle and establish a new business model for user service operations. The platform dabbles in wearable devices, smart cities, smart transportation, smart homes, smart home appliances and other IoT fields; through large-scale automotive user scenarios, it covers cities, transportation, and home environments, so as to better serve users.



At present, PATEO serves more than 30 car brands, nearly 100 models and over 200 model iterations. It has had almost 1,000 projects mass-produced. With business spreading over more than 30 countries and regions, PATEO has become an emerging local IoV leader.



The Qing AI3.0 voice cloud platform developed by PATEO independently enables full-duplex voice interaction, multi-round dialogue, deep contextual memory and understanding, wake-up-free, what you see is what you can say, sound source localization, and multi-screen interaction, voiceprint recognition and other functions. The cloud-based semantic control can recognize many high-level natural expressions without consuming the computing power of the IVI, but with saving costs and greatly improving the user experience.



PATEO AI3.0 has been mass-produced and landed on BAIC BJEV, BAW, Dongfeng, Geely, Great Wall, SAIC-GM-Wuling, New Baojun, Hongqi, Voyah, Volkswagen and other models. Besides, it will be available on the upcoming production models of Hyundai, Changan and Besturn.



In addition to connecting to public cloud platforms, OEMs have also begun to deploy their own private cloud platforms so as to master core data and improve security while weakening the 'supply relationship' with major players.



Given the consideration of mastering core data, improving data security, and providing better services for their own car owners, automakers have begun to the deployment of private cloud or hybrid cloud platforms dominated by themselves and assisted by cloud platform providers. For example, Volkswagen has established CARIAD, an independent automotive software company. By 2030, up to 40 million vehicles from all Volkswagen brands should be operating on VW Automotive Cloud.



SAIC Group established Fin-Shine in 2017, a cloud computing subsidiary providing cloud services such as elastic computing, data, storage, network security, application, AI and IoT. Having built a total of three centers in three cities Shanghai, Nanjing and Zhengzhou in 2021, Fin-Shine is in possession of over 4,000 cloud hosts and more than 10,000 containers/virtual machines as well as 30PB storage.



To date, Fin-Shine has provided cloud products, services and solutions to SAIC Group and at least sixty subordinates under SAIC such as SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle, SAIC MAXUS, Banma, SAIC Mobility, Global Car Sharing.



When it comes to intelligent connectivity, ADAS has an extremely high demand on fast response and safety, it is still impossible to migrate compute altogether to the cloud. For smart cockpit, cloud computing can be applicable to some functions without quite high safety and real-time requirements, such as map & navigation, voice control and OTA.



With advances in such technologies as 5G, AI, big data and cloud computing, the automakers turn to more operations going to the cloud, and the application scenario with high data density and time delay sensitivity from the edge of enterprises are constantly increasing. The automotive cloud platform is gearing from simplification to multi-cloud development whilst distributed edge cloud get increasingly used and AI-enabled smart cloud and V2X cloud-managed platform will play a bigger role.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Status Quo of Automotive Cloud Service Platforms

1.1 Automotive Cloud Service Industry Overview

1.1.1 Introduction to Cloud Service Platform

1.1.2 Cloud Platform Is Fundamental to the Digitalization of Automakers

1.1.3 Significance of Automakers onto Cloud

1.1.4 China Automotive Cloud Market Size

1.2 Applications of Automotive Cloud Services

1.2.1 Major Applications of Automotive Cloud Services

1.2.2 Autonomous Driving Cloud

1.2.3 IoV Cloud

1.2.4 V2X Cloud

1.2.5 Shared Mobility Cloud

1.2.6 Fleet Management Cloud

1.3 Automotive Cloud Industry Chain

1.3.1 A Panorama of Automotive Cloud Industry Chain

1.3.2 Global Public Cloud Market

1.3.3 China Public Cloud Market

1.3.4 Automotive Engagement of Public Cloud Providers at Home and Abroad

1.3.5 Cloud Exertion by OEMs

1.3.6 OEMS & Their Cloud Service Providers

1.3.7 Cloud Platform Layout of OEMs

1.4 Development Trends of Automotive Cloud Service Platform



Chapter 2 Overseas Providers of Automotive Cloud Platform

2.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

2.2 Microsoft Azure

2.3 Google Cloud

2.4 IBM Cloud

2.5 Oracle Cloud



Chapter 3 Chinese Providers of Automotive Cloud Platform

3.1 Huawei Cloud

3.2 Baidu Cloud

3.3 Alibaba Cloud

3.4 Tencent Cloud

3.5 PATEO



Chapter 4 Foreign OEMs' Efforts in Cloud Platform

4.1 Mercedes-Benz

4.2 BMW

4.3 VW

4.4 Volvo

4.5 Ford

4.6 Toyota

4.7 SAIC-GM

4.8 Other Automakers

4.8.1 Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance & Microsoft

4.8.2 Dongfeng Honda & Huawei Cloud



Chapter 5 Chinese OEMs' Efforts in Cloud Platform

5.1 SAIC Group

5.2 FAW Group

5.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

5.4 BAIC Group

5.5 GAC Group

5.6 Changan Automobile

5.7 Great Wall Motor

5.8 Geely

5.9 BYD

5.10 NIO

5.11 XPENG

