Global and China Automotive Gateway Markets, 2021-2022: In Line with Market Changes, Suppliers Introduced a Series of New Products

The gateway ushered in a significant transformation while high-performance processors became the hot cakes. Gateway serves as the core hub of vehicle network, handling functions such as data transmission, security prevention and control, and remote diagnostics.

As the E/E architecture evolves from distributed to centralized domain architecture, the central gateway also provides functions such as interconnection and processing of data between safety and functional domains (powertrain, chassis and safety, body control, infotainment and ADAS, etc.).

In the future, the central gateway will evolve into an HPC or central computer in the "Central Computer + Zone Controller" architecture, while the Domain Gateway will evolve into a Zonal Gateway.

In line with market changes, the gateway suppliers introduced a series of new products

Since 2020, most Chinese OEMs make great efforts in functional domain architecture and achieve mass production in mid- to high-end models of Xpeng, FAW Hongqi, GWM, etc.

In accordance with the trend of change in automotive industry, automotive gateway suppliers, such as Inchtek, have launched a new generation of security gateway products.

In August 2021, Inchtek released L3000, the first automotive-grade 5G autonomous driving in-vehicle safety gateway, which adopts G9 series central gateway processor from SemiDrive and integrates automotive-grade Ethernet, 5G/C-V2X, Wi-Fi/BT and high-precision GNSS/IMU modules, enabling the high-level real-time transmission of data such as C-V2X and 5G.

So as to further simplify the architecture, centralize the computing power, improve the communication transmission rate and OTA efficiency of the whole vehicle, some OEMs have started to try solutions such as domain convergence or HPC. Among them, the integration of body and Ethernet gateway has been the preferred solution.

In December 2020, Ofilm rolled out the fifth generation of body domain controller, which integrates body domain with Ethernet gateway, reducing the delay of bus signal transmission and improving the depth of information sharing between systems.

In 2020, the first generation of Continental's Body High Performance Computing Unit (Body HPC), as an in-vehicle application server (ICAS1), went into mass production on ID.3 of MEB-based platform at Volkswagen. In 2021, it was mass production again on ID.4.

The body HPC from Continental combines the previously separately implemented gateway function with the body controller function to act as a central gateway for all connected services, providing data processing and data security functions, as well as supporting vehicle OTA updates.

In 2021, Continental has also engaged in a strategic cooperation with GAC R&D Center, which will bring in high-performance central computing unit hardware and basic software platform development for GAC for creating a leading E/E architecture.

In the future, more features will be integrated into Continental's HPC, such as ADAS.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview of Automotive Gateway Industry

1.1 Automotive Gateway Concept

1.2 Automotive Gateway Evolution

1.2.1 CAN Automotive Gateway Architecture

1.2.2 Hybrid Ethernet Automotive Gateway Architecture

1.2.3 Ethernet Backbone Architecture with Domain Control

1.2.4 Central Computer Architecture

1.3 Role of Gateway in Automotive Network



Chapter 2 Overview and Trends of Automotive Gateway Market

2.1 Policies Related to Automotive Gateway

2.1.1 Policy Overview

2.1.2 Certain Provisions on Automotive Data Security Management (Draft for Comments)

2.1.3 Certain Provisions on Automotive Data Security Management (for Trial Implementation)

2.1.4 Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Information Security of Automotive Gateway

2.2 Enterprises in Automotive Gateway Industrial Chain

2.2.1 Enterprises Profile

2.2.2 Automotive Gateway Suppliers and Solutions

2.2.3 Latest Layout of Automotive Gateway Suppliers

2.2.4 Layout of Automotive Gateway Chip Enterprises

2.2.5 Automotive Gateway Security Software Enterprises Layout

2.3 Automotive Gateway Development Trend

2.3.1 Automotive E/E Architecture Develops towards Domain Control Central Supercomputer

2.3.2 Domain-controlled Centralized Architecture Entering Mass Production Stage in 2021

2.3.3 Gateway Playing a Key Role in Domain-Controlled Centralized Architecture

2.3.4 Gateways Fuel Automotive OTA Upgrade

2.3.5 Gateway Integration with T-BOX

2.3.6 Gateway Integrates with Domain Controllers

2.3.7 SOA Gateway Software Architecture

2.3.8 NXP 32G Gateway Processor Achieves Industry Focus

2.3.9 Ethernet Backbone Network Facilitates High-Performance Processing for Next-Generation Architectures



Chapter 3 Automotive Gateway Suppliers

3.1 Continental

3.2 Bosch

3.3 Aptiv

3.4 Lear Corporation

3.5 Micron

3.7 FEV

3.8 UAES

3.9 Neusoft

3.10 Jingwei Hirain

3.11 Ofilm

3.12 ZLG

3.13 Yaxon

3.14 Inhand

3.15 Inchtek



Chapter 4 Automotive Gateway Chip Vendors

4.1 NXP

4.2 ST

4.3 Renesas

4.4 TI

4.5 Infineon

4.6 SemiDrive



Chapter 5 Automotive Gateway Security Software Companies

5.1 EB

5.2 ETAS

5.3 KPIT

5.4 GuardKnox

5.5 Karamba Security

5.6 Arilou

5.7 SafeRide Technologies

5.8 Enjoy Move

