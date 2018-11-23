Global and China Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System and Vehicle to Everything Markets 2014-2018 & 2016-2020

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Autonomous driving fuses emerging technologies in many industries and produces combinations of new technologies, solutions, and products. Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS), the two most valued technologies, boomed as expected last year.

Preparing the report brings us back to the development course of personal digital assistant (PDA) and cellphone industry as we consider how cellphones become intelligent.

There was a melee between PDA and PDA cellphone before the iPhone. Palm was the first sought after by numerous PDA-fanciers who voluntarily wrote evaluation reports and organized fan exchange clubs for the firm, an echo to today's Tesla.

Many independent operating system developers and open API-based PDA and cell phone vendors (like Nokia), which were active players in the market, then disappeared. These days some OEMs are either developing operating systems by themselves or open software/hardware interfaces. Emerging car manufacturing forces are mushrooming, just as the herds of cellphone knockoffs did in those years. History does often rhyme.

Without a doubt, car manufacturing differs a lot from the cell phone industry in that its scale and complexity is more than ten times larger, so it is not quite right to draw a full analogy between them.

Apple's APPSTORE model, the built 2.5G/3G/4G wireless data networks and the unified smartphone operating systems (with developers reduced to 2 or 3 from dozens) served as a premise of the subsequent prosperity, application and service expansion of the mobile internet. The intelligent vehicle industry is probably going to follow suit.

IT firms that foray into car manufacturing initially made fun of automakers by saying they still lived in primitive society in applying IT and they followed the beaten track with so low efficiency - even the most intelligent vehicle still lagged behind smartphone by generations in terms of connectivity.

The truth is that chip computing, network transmission and infrastructure still fall short of basic requirements of the automobile industry, and intelligent and connected trends of cars still have not been pushed ahead on a gigantic scale.

The connected car alone is little more than a top student with high IQs but low EQs.

Connected cars that can only predict intentions of other road users without communicating with surroundings, just act like a straight-A student who is a low-EQ intellectual performing well on campus (a simple traffic scene) but probably falling flat in society (a complicated traffic scene).

Human drivers can communicate with pedestrians by expression in their eyes and gestures when crossing an intersection with no traffic signals, through which both drivers and pedestrians can know who will go first. Automated vehicles are however incapable of intentional communication in spite of sensors.

The traffic environment is quite complex and changeable, especially in China where several traffic scenes co-exist under mixed traffic flow. Current automated vehicles have yet to experience so many scenes to travel safely that commercialization of connected cars is faced with high risks.

If they want to understand the intentions of other traffic participants well, connected cars undoubtedly need to communicate with them and surroundings. CVIS and V2X then play a key part.



Key Topics Covered:



1 CVIS & V2X

1.1 What is CVIS?

1.2 Autonomous Driving Requires CVIS

1.3 CVIS Plays a Key Role in Future ITS

1.4 Core Technologies for CVIS

1.5 Progress of CVIS in the United States

1.5.1 Timeline for CVIS & V2X in the United States

1.5.2 Distribution of CVIS & V2X Tests in the United States

1.6 Progress of CVIS in Europe

1.6.1 The Three CVIS Projects in Europe

1.6.2 Timeline for ITS Tests in Europe during 2014-2018

1.6.3 Milestones of ITS in Europe during 2016-2020

1.7 Progress of CVIS in Japan

1.7.1 Institutions Engaged in CVIS in Japan

1.7.2 Contents of CVIS in Japan

1.7.3 VICS of CVIS in Japan

1.7.4 700MHz ITS of CVIS in Japan

1.8 Applied Scenarios of CVIS

1.8.1 CVIS Technologies Applied at Intersections

1.8.2 CVIS Technologies Applied at Critical Sections

1.9 Full Implementation of the First Urban CVIS Platform in China



2 V2X & DSRC

2.1 Key Technologies for Automotive Communications

2.2 Definition of V2X

2.3 Why Is V2X Needed?

2.4 Cases of V2X Applied

2.5 V2X Services

2.6 Two Standards for V2X

2.7 V2X Communication System Structure

2.8 Support for V2X from Governments Worldwide

2.9 China's First Association Standards for V2X Application Layer

2.10 Development Stages of V2X

2.11 Estimated Shipments of Cellular Modem Worldwide

2.12 Frequency Band of V2X

2.13 Definition of DSRC

2.14 Comparison between C-V2X and DSRC

2.15 The Demand for Base Stations from DSRC



3 C-V2X

3.1 Definition of C-V2X

3.2 Timeline for C-V2X Applied in Autonomous Driving

3.3 Advances of C-V2X Standards

3.3.1 Advances of 3GPP V2X Standards

3.3.2 Timeline for Commercial Deployment of 5GAA for C-V2X (V2V/V2I)

3.3.3 C-V2X Technology Tests and Commercial Application Program

3.4 Status Quo of C-V2X Industry

3.5 Progress of C-V2X Chip

3.6 Progress of C-V2X in China

3.7 Advances of C-V2X Standards in China

3.7.1 Accomplishment of LTE-V2X Standard System in China

3.7.2 Work Division of LTE-V2X Standard System in China

3.7.3 Progress and Targets of C-V2X Tests and Demo Projects in China

3.7.4 C-V2X Workgroup of IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Team

3.7.5 China Unicom's Timeline for C-V2X Deployment

3.8 5GAA

3.8.1 5G Development Roadmap

3.8.2 5GAA Development Course

3.8.3 Development of 5GAA Members



4 Intelligent Road

4.1 Intelligent Road

4.2 Six Directions of Intelligent Road Pilots

4.3 Three Development Stages of Intelligent Road

4.4 Role of Intelligent Road

4.5 Construction of Intelligent Roads

4.6 Technical Architecture of Intelligent Road

4.7 Monitoring Indices of Intelligent Road

4.8 Equipment and Facilities for Intelligent Road



5 Foreign CVIS & V2X Companies

5.1 Qualcomm

5.1.1 Moves in V2X

5.1.2 Road Tests Worldwide

5.1.3 Partners

5.1.4 5G NR C-V2X

5.2 NXP

5.2.1 Collaboration with Hitachi

5.3 Continental

5.3.1 V2X with M2XPro

5.3.2 V2X Road Test in Shanghai

5.4 Aptiv

5.4.1 V2X Solutions

5.4.2 Suzhou United Laboratory

5.5 Denso

5.5.1 V2X Architecture

5.6 Sierra Wireless

5.6.1 Global Operation Centers

5.6.2 OEM Solutions

5.7 Telit

5.8 Cohda Wireless

5.8.1 V2X Solutions

5.8.2 V2X Deployment in CTS

5.8.3 Partners

5.9 Savari

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Savari Solutions

5.10 Kapsch

5.10.1 V2X Business

5.10.2 V2X Roadside ITS Station

5.10.3 V2X OBU

5.10.4 V2X Evaluation Kit

5.10.5 V2X Software

5.11 Arada Systems

5.11.1 DriveOn OEM DSRC Module

5.11.2 Mobile V2X Device

5.11.3 V2X Rearview MIRROR

5.11.4 ROOF V2X Plug-in

5.12 Autotalks

5.12.1 Craton2 EVK

5.12.2 PANGAEA5

5.12.3 SECTON EVK

5.13 U-blox

5.13.1 V2X Chip

5.13.2 Product Positioning

5.14 DANLAW

5.14.1 RSU

5.14.2 V2X Antenna

5.14.3 V2X AM Safety Device

5.15 Nokia

5.15.1 V2X Solutions

5.15.2 Progress of V2X Business

5.16 Commsignia

5.16.1 V2X RSU

5.16.2 V2X OBU

5.16.3 V2X Stack



6 Chinese CVIS & V2X Companies

6.1 Huawei

6.1.1 V2X Products & Partners

6.1.2 Moves in V2X

6.2 China Datang Corporation

6.2.1 V2X Products

6.2.2 LIVE DEMO

6.2.3 V2X Road Test

6.3 Alibaba's Engagement in CVIS

6.4 Baidu

6.4.1 CVIS Solutions

6.5 Nebula Link

6.5.1 C-DAS Collaborative Driver Assistance System

6.5.2 Open VPP: An Open Third-party Application Platform

6.5.3 Nebula MPP & V-Platoon

6.6 Unex Technology

6.6.1 V2X OBU

6.6.2 V2X RSU

6.6.3 V2X System on Module

6.7 CiDi.ai

6.7.1 V2X-related Products

6.7.2 Intelligent Connected Driving Solutions

6.7.3 Solutions for Management on CVIS at Intersections

6.7.4 Solutions for CVIS on Expressways

6.8 Shenzhen Genvict Technologies

6.8.1 CVIS

6.8.2 Vehicle-mounted Terminals

6.8.3 Roadside Facilities

6.8.4 Applied Scenarios of CVIS

6.9 Huali Technology

6.10 China TransInfo Technology

6.11 China Information Communication Technology (CICT)

6.12 WanJi Technology



