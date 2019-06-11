Global and China GaAs Market Report, 2019-2025 Featuring 19 Foreign and Chinese Vendors

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China GaAs Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gallium arsenide (GaAs), one of the most mature compound semiconductors, is an integral part of a smartphone power amplifier (PA). In 2018, GaAs-based radio frequency (RF) seized over half of the GaAs wafer market. As the smartphone market is being saturated and chips become smaller in size, GaAs-based RF grows at a slower pace in recent years.

Yet in the wake of 4G-to-5G evolution of communication technology, GaAs will still play a key part in 6GHz-below frequency bands market due to its merits of high power and high linearity needed by carrier aggregation and multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) technologies. Beyond that, GaAs is also applicable to automotive electronics and military fields. In 2018, the global GaAs components market boosted the total output value of USD9,519 million including that of integrated device manufacturers (IDM), an increase of 7.8% from a year earlier.



GaAs components find wide application in smartphones, wireless communications, automotive electronics, and military area, of which GaAs-based RF for smartphones, wireless communications led by communication base stations, automotive electronics and military purpose occupies roughly 53.4%, 27.2%, 2.2% and 5.3% of GaAs wafer market, respectively.



As for competitive patterns, Skyworks and Qorvo grab the biggest market shares, a combined over 55%. In global GaAs wafer foundry market which was worth USD789 million in 2018, WIN Semiconductors is the first-ranking vendor commanding 72.7% of the market in 2017.



Global and China GaAs Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

GaAs (definition, application, production process, technical comparison, etc.)

Global GaAs industry (market size, supply, and demand, competitive pattern, competitive products market, etc.)

GaAs downstream industries (handset, wireless communications, etc.)

RF front end market and segments (PA, antenna, filter, etc.)

19 foreign and Chinese vendors (Skyworks, Qorvo, Win Semi, etc.) (profile, operation, R&D, manufacturing base and technical characteristics, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of GaAs

1.1 Introduction to GaAs

1.2 Application of GaAs

1.3 Comparison among GaAs, GaN, and SiGe

1.4 Manufacturing Technique of GaAs



2 GaAs Industry

2.1 Industry Chain of GaAs

2.2 Global Capacity of GaAs

2.3 GaAs Supply and Demand

2.4 Competitive Pattern

2.5 Competitive Products Market

2.5.1 SiC

2.5.2 GaN



3 Downstream Markets of GaAs

3.1 Network Devices

3.2 Mobile Phone

3.3 Global Mobile Phone Market Size

3.4 China Mobile Phone Industry by Region



4 Wireless RF System Front-End

4.1 RF System of Latest Mobile Phones and Tablets

4.2 Mobile Phone Filter

4.3 Mobile Phone Antenna Switch

4.4 Mobile Phone PA

4.5 Supply Relationship between Mobile Phone PA and Brands

4.6 Competition among GaAs PA, RF MEMS, and CMOS PA



5 GaAs Vendors

5.1 Murata

5.2 Kopin

5.3 Semiconductor Division of Sumitomo Electric

5.4 Freiberger

5.5 AXT

5.6 IQE

5.7 WIN Semiconductor

5.8 AWSC

5.9 VPEC

5.10 GCS

5.11 TriQuint

5.12 Avago

5.13 ANADIGICS

5.14 RFMD

5.15 RDA

5.16 Skyworks

5.17 SEDI

5.18 Hittite Microwave

5.19 M/A-COM Technology

