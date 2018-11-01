Global and China Graphene Market to 2023 Featuring 19 Foreign and 16 Chinese Graphene Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Nov 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Graphene, a kind of new material, is still being developed and ready to be commercialized for the moment. Many countries are zealously competing for patents. In 2017, there were a total of 13,371 patent filings about graphene worldwide, an upsurge of 30.7% over the previous year, and with a CAGR of 60.9% between 2010 and 2017.



Although with a small size, the graphene industry is progressing apace. Before reaching nearly USD200 million in 2018, global graphene market size stood at roughly USD85 million in 2017, soaring by 84.8% year on year inasmuch as graphene found massive application in fields like anticorrosive paint and energy storage over the past two years, and is expected to surpass USD1 billion in 2023 in the wake of progresses in R&D technologies and application.



China ranks first by comprehensive strength in global graphene industry. The graphene market of China was recorded at RMB127 million (approximately USD18.81 million by an exchange rate of 1 dollar to 6.75 yuan) in 2017, a year-on-year upsurge of 69.3%, taking a 22.1% share in global market, and will climb to estimated RMB230 million in 2018 and outnumber RMB1.3 billion in 2023 with the support from national policies and a growing number of new entrants in the graphene sector.



Graphene gets utilized primarily in lithium battery and super capacitor currently in China. In 2017, the demand for graphene from lithium battery comprised more than 50.0% of the total, but will see a decreasing proportion in the future as graphene is increasingly used in new energy, composite materials, wearables, thermal management, energy conservation and environmental protection.



The global graphene manufacturers cluster in UK, China and the United States. Among them, China boasts the most manufacturers, namely over 4,000 ones, but most of which are small start-ups, while medium and large-sized enterprises mainly include Moxi Group, The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology, 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Tech, Der Future Science & Technology, and Qingdao HaoXin New Energy Technology.



Now, Chinese graphene market is highly concentrated, with the CR5 of 58.7% in 2017. As the largest producer of graphene in China, Moxi Group have subsidiaries like Ningbo Morsh Technology and Chongqing Graphene Tech. In 2017, it seized the market share of 23.4%.



Global and China Graphene Industry Report, 2018-2023 focuses on the following:

Graphene (definition, performance, preparation methods, development course, industrial chain);

Global grapheme industry (development status quo, market size, prices, prospects of industrialization, patents, etc.);

China's grapheme industry (policy climate, current development, patents, enterprises' forays, etc.);

grapheme industry (policy climate, current development, patents, enterprises' forays, etc.); Upstream (graphite, methane, etc.) and downstream (lithium battery, super capacitor, transparent electrode, integrated circuit, etc.) markets of grapheme, applications of grapheme, etc.;

19 foreign and 16 Chinese graphene manufacturers (operation, graphene business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Graphene

1.1 Definition

1.2 Performance

1.3 Preparation Method

1.4 Development History

1.5 Development Bottleneck

1.6 Industry Chain



2 Global Graphene Industry

2.1 Status Quo

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Market Price

2.4 Industrialization Prospects

2.5 Patents

2.5.1 Total Filings

2.5.2 Structure

2.5.3 Patent Filings in Major Countries

2.5.4 Patent Filings of Major Companies

2.6 Competitiveness Analysis



3 Chinese Graphene Industry

3.1 Policy Environment

3.2 Current Situation

3.2.1 Graphene Powder

3.2.2 Graphene Film

3.3 Industrialization Development

3.3.1 Industry-University-Research Collaboration

3.3.2 Industrial Park

3.3.3 Patents

3.4 Enterprises' Layout



4 Upstream Sectors

4.1 Graphite

4.2 Others

4.2.1 Methane

4.2.2 Ethanol



5 Downstream Applications

5.1 Lithium Battery

5.1.1 Graphene Application

5.1.2 Market Situation

5.2 Supercapacitor

5.2.1 Graphene Application

5.2.2 Market Situation

5.3 Transparent Electrode

5.3.1 Graphene Application

5.3.2 Market Situation

5.4 Integrated Circuit

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Polyester-based Composites

5.5.2 Electrically Conductive Printing Ink

5.5.3 Heat Dissipating Material



6 Major Global Graphene Manufacturers



Northern Graphite

CVD

Focus Graphite

Lomiko Metals

Applied Graphene Materials

Graphene NanoChem Plc

Haydale Graphene Industries

Other Enterprises



Graphene Laboratories

Graphenea

Graphene Square

Grafoid

XG Sciences Inc

BGT Materials Limited

Angstron Materials

Graphenano

Vorbeck Materials

CambridgeNanosystems

GRAPHENEFRONTIERS

GraphenePlatform Corp

7. Key Chinese Players



The Sixth Element ( Changzhou ) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. 2D Carbon ( Changzhou ) Tech Inc., Ltd.

) Tech Inc., Ltd. Beijing Moxi Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Kangdexin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

Others



Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd.

JCNANO Tech Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Plannano Energy Technologies Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Zhongchao Graphene Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Ruifengte Technology Co., Ltd.

Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Huagao Graphene Technology Corp. Ltd.

Shengquan Group

Qingdao Haoxin New Energy Technology Corporation

