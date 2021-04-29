Global and China HD Map Market Report 2021 Featuring 15 Chinese Map Providers, 5 International Map Providers and 18 Map-Related Technology Companies

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China HD Map Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HD Map Industry Report: the Curtain on Industrial Integration is Lifted, and Four Survival Models Maybe Staged.



In current stage, the challenge of HD map lies in follow-up maintenance and updates rather than initial mapping. Industry insiders still disagree over the frequency of HD map update, but it is clear that HD map does not need real-time update of all data, and elements of different attributes vary in update frequency, among which dynamic map layer needs the most frequent updates on traffic conditions including vehicles, non-motor vehicles and pedestrians.



Yet there may be constraints placed by related confidentiality regulations on the update process of HD map, a kind of electronic navigation map, for example, mapping needs qualification, what and how the map presents must be subject to policies and regulations, and requirements on data confidentiality and release should be met.



To solve the compliance issue raised during producing and updating HD map, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China leads the Internet of Vehicles (Intelligent Connected Vehicles) Basic Data Service and Basic Map Service Platform Construction Project, introducing a new role, Tier1.5 (HD dynamic map basic platform) that bridges the gap between OEM, Tier1 (map provider) and government. Tier1.5 with four core capabilities of dynamic data aggregation, data push, service supervision support, and data compliance processing is an effective solution to the compliance issue in the process of crowdsourcing-based update.



In addition, the improving policies and regulations also provide practical solutions for HD map update. For example, the National Regulations on the Administration and Scope of Confidential Surveying and Mapping Geographic Information released in June 2020 defines the levels of confidentiality required for measured data of electronic navigation map, 3D model and point cloud data.



BAT (Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent), Service Providers and Automakers are Vying for HD Map Market, Which is to Raise the Curtain on Indusial Integration.

In recent years, L3/L4 automated driving has been in pilot operation in various scenarios like Robotaxi, port logistics and automated parking. Also, L3 autonomous passenger cars went into series production in China in 2020. Our findings show that in 2020, virtually 25,000 sets of HD maps from typical providers like Amap, Baidu, NavInfo and eMapgo were installed in mass-produced passenger cars in China. In future, HD map will be a standard configuration of L3 autonomous vehicles and become optional for some L2+ autonomous vehicles. It is predicted that over 500,000 sets of HD maps will be mounted on passenger cars mass-produced in China in 2025. HD map industry is booming.



The charge mode of HD map involves development, license and update service fees, delivering far higher value per vehicle than conventional navigation maps. Such is the optimism about HD map that players including BAT, Huawei, Didi, JD.com and Meituan in addition to traditional map providers flood into the market.

World with its REM technology.



The General Manager of Mobileye Greater China, Tong Lifeng says that by 2025, the global MaaS market will be worth more than USD160 billion, including the over USD70 billion potential data-related segment. And without a doubt, HD map data is one of the biggest data gold mines. Yet in China regulations will pose a barrier to the adoption of Mobileye REM technology.



OEMs place a high premium on the map data collected in real time. OEMs in possession of enormous amounts of HD map data, become data and technology companies, not traditional enterprises any more.



Application of HD Map in the Favorable Wind Blowing from New Infrastructure

As well as perceptual redundancy for autonomous vehicles, the boom of new infrastructure, vehicle-infrastructure cooperation (CVIS) and smart highway gives HD map greater scope for growth.



In the case of application in vehicle-infrastructure cooperation in highway scenarios, HD map enables highways to be capable of warning. HD map, geo-fence technology and multi-sensor fusion constitute the solution.



Furthermore, the collaboration between HD map providers and highway operators allows for the backhaul of a mass of data from roadside infrastructure to enable rapid update of HD map.



The combination of HD map and CVIS not only favors real-time update of HD map data through V2X roadside equipment but helps to distribute data from the cloud to vehicles for lane-level warning and decision for autonomous driving and driving assistance.



Also, the HD and CVIS integration serves as a foundation for future layout of intelligent transportation. Nationwide HD map data as well as abundant data elements, lane-level positioning and quickly updated features provide basic data support for traffic control and real-time monitoring.



Map providers backed by ICT companies, such as Amap, Baidu, Huawei and NavInfo stand more chances of partaking in new infrastructure. An example is NavInfo's V2X-DMP (Dynamic Map Platform) that applies HD map and CVIS.

Key Topics Covered:

1 HD Map Basic Technologies

1.1 Overview of HD Map

1.2 Main Elements of HD Map

1.3 Production Technology of HD Map

1.4 Data Updates of HD Map



2 HD Map Policies, Standards and Market Status

2.1 HD Map Policies

2.2 HD Map Regulations

2.3 HD Map Standards

2.4 HD Map Market Size

2.5 Competitive Landscape of HD Map Companies



3 Main Challenges Posed by HD Map and Technology Trends

3.1 Crowdsourcing Update Technologies for HD Map

3.2 How HD Map Realizes Multi-source Data Fusion

3.3 How HD Map Validates Data Integrity

3.4 Compliance of HD Map

3.5 HD Map Commercial Models

3.6 How HD Map Integrates with V2X



4 Cooperation Models of OEMs and Map Providers

4.1 HD Map Parameters Valued by OEMs

4.2 Cooperation Models

4.3 HD Map Solutions Installed by Main OEMs



5 Chinese and Foreign Map Providers

Chinese Map Providers

5.1 Amap

5.2 Baidu Map

5.3 NavInfo

5.4 Tencent Map

5.5 Leador

5.6 eMapgo (EMG)

5.7 Momenta

5.8 Heading Data Intelligence

5.9 JD Logistics

5.10 Others

5.10.1 HD Map Business of Jiangsu Zhitu Technology

5.10.2 HD Map Business of Fengtu Technology

5.10.3 Huawei Map

5.10.4 DiTu (Beijing) Technology

5.10.5 Beijing Meida Zhida Technology

5.10.6 ECARX's Layout of HD Map

Foreign Map Providers

5.11 Here

5.12 TomTom

5.13 Zenrin

5.14 Others

5.14.1 Waymo

5.14.2 Increment P



6 HD Map-related Technology Companies

6.1 Mobileye

6.2 Dynamic Map Planning

6.3 GEO

6.4 Horizon

6.5 KuanDeng Technology

6.6 DeepMap

6.7 Civil Maps

6.8 Carmera

6.9 Wayz.ai

6.10 Ushr

6.11 DeepMotion

6.12 Mapbox

6.13 BrightMap

6.14 Netradyne

6.15 Others

6.15.1 Mapper.ai

6.15.2 Atlatec

6.15.3 Bosch HD Map System

6.15.4 Dilu Technology

