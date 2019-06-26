Global and China Industrial Laser Industry Report, 2019-2025 - Focus on Laser Cutting, Laser Welding, Laser Marking, & Laser Engraving Equipment

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Industrial Laser Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial laser market surged from $2.63 billion in 2014 to over $4.59 billion in 2018, showing the CAGR of 14.9%, and it will present a CAGR of 6%-8% between 2019 and 2025.

The laser industry, playing an important role in modern high-end manufacturing, is observably boosted by the upgrading of laser equipment and the new applied scenarios. The world market size of laser (the core component of laser equipment) is ballooning.



In 2018, China's industrial laser market was worth approximately RMB5.07 billion (or $770 million by the exchange rate of 1:6.6174), up 8.9% year on year and commanding a global share of 16.7%. Spurred by the policy,



The Chinese industrial laser market in recent years is featured as follows:



First, fibre lasers are widely used. Fibre lasers occupy most of the industrial lasers, exceeding 44% in 2018. The fibre laser market size soared from RMB720 million in 2014 to RMB1.90 billion in 2018, with the CAGR of 27.7%, and the size will be excess of RMB7 billion in 2025 with breakthroughs are being made in fibre laser technologies.



Second, ultrafast lasers spring up. Ultrafast laser, indeed, brings cold processing into a reality, enjoying superiority in precision machining (especially in 3C manufacturing). The ultrafast laser sales in China increased from 40 units in 2015 to 850 units in 2018, with the CAGR of 177%; but more than 80% of ultrafast lasers in China are still imported. Ultrafast laser will find wider application with a maturity of the production process and cost reduction.



Third, emerging fields drive demand growth. Affected by volatility in demand and trade wars, the capital expenditure of industrial enterprises have been downsized since the second half of 2018. Furthermore, weak innovation or extended production expansion cycle of low-power fields such as consumer electronics, panels, etc., the industrial laser sector saw a slowdown in year-on-year growth rate. The market demand for industrial lasers will rebound in the wake of more application in new energy vehicles, power batteries, OLED and semiconductors,



Fourth, the localization process has accelerated. Up to date, medium and low-power fibre lasers made in China have almost substituted for imports. Due to high technical barriers, high-power fibre lasers only saw a localization rate of 34.5% in 2018. Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies, a Chinese fibre laser giant, has realized independent production of core components such as pump sources, fibre combiners, laser transmission cable assembly and special fibre. Also, high-power semiconductor lasers and ultrafast lasers are in the process of substitution.



Global industrial laser suppliers consist mainly of Trumpf from Germany, Coherent, IPG and nLIGHT from the United States, and Chinese peers such as Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies, Han's Laser, Maxphotonics and JPT Optoelectronics. Global top 5 manufacturers held a combined market share of 72.6% in 2018, of which IPG ranked first with a market share of 26.9%, followed by TRUMPF with 18.4%; meanwhile, Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies, the largest industrial laser vendor in China, seized 4.4% market share worldwide.



The report highlights the following:

Industrial laser (definition, classification, technical level, industry chain, etc.)

Global industrial laser market (size, market structure, application, competition, etc.)

Chinese industrial laser market (development environment, status quo, market size, market structure, import and export, competitive pattern, market price, development trend, etc.)

Industrial market segments including CO2 laser, solid-state laser, fibre laser and ultrafast laser (overview, market size, applications, competitive landscape, etc.)

Laser processing equipment market (size, corporate pattern, market segments, etc.)

12 foreign and 15 Chinese industrial laser vendors (operation, industrial laser business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Industrial Laser Industry

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 Technical Status

1.4 Industrial Chain



2. Status Quo of Global Industrial Laser Industry

2.1 Laser Industry

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Industrial Pattern

2.2 Industrial Laser Market Size and Structure

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Market Structure

2.3 Application Status

2.3.1 Material Processing

2.3.2 Laser Micro-processing

2.3.3 Marking Machine

2.4 Competitive Landscape

2.5 Trends



3. Status Quo of China Industrial Laser Industry

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy Environment

3.1.2 Industrial Environment

3.2 Development Status

3.3 Market Size

3.4 Market Structure

3.5 Import and Export

3.5.1 Export

3.5.2 Import

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.7 Market Price

3.8 Trends



4. Industrial Laser Market Segments

4.1 CO2 Laser

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Market Size

4.1.3 Application Status

4.1.4 Competitive Landscape

4.2 Solid-state Laser

4.3 Fiber Laser

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Semiconductor Laser

4.4.2 Picosecond Laser

4.4.3 UV Laser

4.4.4 Ultrafast Laser



5. Upstream Industries

5.1 Gain Medium

5.1.1 Carbon Dioxide

5.1.2 Optical Fiber

5.1.3 Crystal Material

5.2 Pumping Source



6. Laser Processing Equipment Market

6.1 Market Size

6.2 Key Enterprises

6.2.1 Global

6.2.2 China

6.3 Market Segments

6.3.1 Laser Cutting Equipment

6.3.2 Laser Welding Equipment

6.3.3 Laser Marking Equipment

6.3.4 Laser Engraving Equipment

6.4 Application Fields



7. Main Foreign Industrial Laser Manufacturers

7.1 TRUMPF

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Industrial Laser Business

7.1.4 Layout in China

7.2 Coherent

7.3 IPG

7.4 Prima

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Novanta (GSI)

7.5.2 Nufern

7.5.3 NKT Photonics

7.5.4 IMRA

7.5.5 Bystronic

7.5.6 Access Laser

7.5.7 nLIGHT



8. Major Chinese Industrial Laser Manufacturers

8.1 Han's Laser

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 Industrial Laser Business

8.1.4 Development Strategy

8.2 Huagong Tech

8.3 Daheng New Epoch Technology

8.4 Suzhou Tianhong Laser

8.5 Wuhan Golden Laser

8.6 SIASUN

8.7 Maxphotonics

8.8 Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies

8.9 Wuhan Co-Walking Laser Tech.

8.10 Shenzhen JPT Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

8.10.5 Key Projects

8.11 Others

8.11.1 ZKZM

8.11.2 Beijing GK Laser Technology

8.11.3 Xi'an Sino-Meiman Laser Tech.

8.11.4 SkyEra Laser Technologies

8.11.5 Inno Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

