Global and China Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Market Report, 2020-2026: China-Made Reducers Shared Around 30% of the Local Market, While the Remaining 70% Went to Foreign Brands

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chinese brands are late starters being left far behind their leading foreign peers in key parameters of products including service life, reliability, stability, noise and heat.

In 2019, China-made reducers shared around 30% of the local market, while the remaining 70% went to foreign brands.

In recent years, some Chinese competitors like Leader Harmonious Drive Systems Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd. and Nantong Zhenkang Welding Electromachinery Co., Ltd. have achieved mass production and gained growing acceptance.



Leader Harmonious Drive Systems Co., Ltd. is a high-tech company devoted to developing, designing and manufacturing precision harmonic drive devices. It started research and development of precision harmonic reducers for robots from 2003, with product series including LCD, LCS, LCSG, LHD, LHS and LHSG.

Its nearly 1,000 customers cover famous robot manufacturers in China like SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd., EFORT Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. and Shanghai STEP Electric Corporation. Its products have found their way into ABB's supply system, with annual capacity of 90,000 units. In 2020, the company launched an IPO with a plan to raise RMB630 million for 500,000 units/year Precision Harmonic Reducers Project.



Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd, founded in 1980 and listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange in September 2010, devoted itself to RV reducers from 2014 which have been developed into more than forty RV reducer models in three series, i.e., RV-C, RV-E, and RV-H. In March 2018, it signed an agreement with EFFORT Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd about supply of speed reducers.

At the end of 2019, the company lavished RMB312 million in the industrial robot RV reducer industrialization project in a bid the production capacity up to 60,000 sets of industrial robot RV reducer, and with a plan to build the annual capacity of 100,000 sets in 2020.



Nantong Zhenkang Welding Electromachinery Co., Ltd, established in 1993, began production of Zhenkang RV reducers in 2015 and became an early competitor in robot-used RV reducer field. It successfully developed the RV reducers for 300Kg-below robots, including 18 products in RV-E, RV-C and RD series.

The company has boasted 300 robot manufacturers as its customers and has been selected by such Chinese robot producers as EFFORT, Kaierda, and Honyen Robot in their production. Nantong Zhenkang is capable of producing 30,000 sets annually.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Industrial Robot Speed Reducer

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Application

1.3 Importance



2. Global and China Industrial Robot Industry

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Market Structure

2.1.3 Competition Pattern

2.2 China

2.2.1 Policies

2.2.2 Market Size

2.2.3 Market Structure

2.2.4 Potentiality

2.2.5 Competition Pattern



3. Development of Global Industrial Robot Speed Reducer

3.1 Market Status

3.1.1 Market Size

3.1.2 Market Demand

3.2 Status Quo of Companies



4. Development of Industrial Robot Speed Reducer in China

4.1 Overview

4.2 Supply and Demand

4.2.1 Supply

4.2.2 Demand

4.2.3 Price Trend

4.3 Market Segments

4.3.1 RV Reducer

4.3.2 Harmonic Reducer

4.4 Status Quo of Companies

4.4.1 Foreign Companies

4.4.2 Domestic Companies

4.5 Influencing Factors

4.5.1 Adverse Factors

4.5.2 Favorable Factors

4.6 Development Space



5. Major Global Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Companies

5.1 Nabtesco

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Business

5.1.4 Development Strategy

5.2 Harmonic Drive

5.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

5.4 Spinea

5.5 SEJINIGB



6. Major Chinese Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Companies

6.1 Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool Group Share Co., Ltd

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Industrial Robot Speed Reducer Business

6.2 Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co., Ltd.

6.3 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd.

6.4 Hengfengtai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

6.5 Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co., Ltd.

6.6 Nantong Zhenkang Welding Electromachinery Co., Ltd

6.7 Shuaike Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.8 Leader Harmonious Drive Systems Co., Ltd.

6.9 Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Co., Ltd.

6.10 Dongguan Banrin Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

6.11 Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

6.12 NIDEC-SHIMPO (Zhejiang) Corporation

6.13 Others

6.13.1 Beijing Harmonic Drive Technology Institute

6.13.2 Tianjin Burley Transmission Equipment Co., Ltd.

6.13.3 Jiangsu Tailong Decelerator Machinery Co., Ltd.

6.13.4 Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.

6.13.5 Wuhan Jinghua Speed Reducer Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.13.6 Guangdong Shunde Zhengshang Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.13.7 Zhejiang Laifual Harmonic Drive Corporation Ltd.

6.13.8 Guangdong Shaoneng Group Co., Ltd.

6.13.9 Raygiant

6.13.10 Julong Robot

6.13.11 Shanghai Like Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

6.13.12 Beijing Hongyuan Hao Xuan Harmonic Drive Technology Co., Ltd.

6.13.13 KHGears Corporation

6.13.14 Beijing Yuzhi Precision Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.13.15 Hubei SWT Transmission Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufvawu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

