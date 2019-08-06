Global and China Injection Molding Machine Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the most important plastic machinery, injection molding machine has a percentage of 40% to 50% in total output value of plastic machines in China. Chinese injection molding machine industry was developing apace with the full-year output outnumbering 130,000 units in 2017, but it has suffered a setback from the second half of 2018 when the Sino-US trade war started and deteriorated quickly and when the demand from downstream sectors like automobile and 3C slowed down, thus leading to a fall both in output of injection molding machines and orders for them. The industrial situation is still austerity in 2019 when the annual output drops further and will take a nosedive of roughly 10%.







Confronting the weak domestic demand and the depressed export, the Chinese manufacturers of injection molding machine strengthen their competitiveness through more efforts in the R&D and innovation of products as well as exploration of overseas markets. During 2018-2019, the leaders such as Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd and Borch Machinery Co., Ltd were pacing up their expansion abroad.



Additionally, many a company lavishes more in research and development and has rolled out a plurality of intelligent products. In 2018, Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture (FCS) launched the injection molding machine industry 4.0 solution – intelligent manufacturing factory system (Imf4.0); Borch' plastic cloud APP became available online and its new-generation internet injection molding machine (BI) and new-generation two-platen smart injection molding machine (BU) were unveiled; in 2019 Haitian International released the new-generation injection molding machine connection system – Go-factory cloud 2.0 system.



As the Made in China 2025 is carried out, the demand for intelligent injection molding machines is on the rise. Large size, precision and energy saving grow the general trends. Up to date, the typical vendors such as Haitian Internationa, the Chen Hsong Group and Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery have already launched their large two-platen series and all-electric ones.



In this report, the following are highlighted.

Status quo of plastic machinery worldwide as well as the injection molding machine market size and structure, the main producing countries, key enterprises, etc.;

Policy climate, industrial policy, etc. for injection molding machine in China;

China's production & sales and import & export of injection molding machines as well as competitive landscape in China;

Evolvement of segmented products like all-electric injection molding machine, all-hydraulic one and two-platen one;

Development of injection molding machines in such key provinces and cities of China as Zhejiang, Shenzhen and Jiangsu;

10 global and 20 key Chinese companies (operation, injection molding machine business, development strategy and so forth.)



