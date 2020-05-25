Global and China Injection Molding Machine Industry Report, 2020-2026

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Injection molding machine plays a crucial role in plastics processing machinery, constituting 40% to 50% of the total output value of plastics processing machinery in China. In 2019, injection molding machines made up 45.4% of China's plastics machinery exports; and it seized a 38.1% share in China's imports of the same kind.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0934676/?utm_source=PRN







China's output of injection molding machine would drop to 100,400 units in 2019 due to the depressed markets like automobile and 3C, and the figure will continue the bearish trend in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As expected, China's output of injection molding machines will recover with the demand growth from downstream markets and the motivation of replacing steel, nonferrous metals, cement and timber with plastics as well as the lightweight momentum.



Of the Chinese injection molding machine producers including Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery, L.K. Technology Holding Limited, Borch Machinery, Tederic Machinery, etc., Haitian International Holding Limited is the largest one with its market share in 2019 reaching 34.1%. China National Chemical China (ChemChina) acquired the Germany-based Krauss Maffei and incorporated it into Qingdao Tianhua Institute Of Chemistry Engineering Co., Ltd which was later listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange and renamed on September 9, 2019 as Kraussmaffei Co., Ltd (now being the second largest producer of injection molding machines in China, seizing 20.4% market shares in 2019).



Confronting the weak domestic demand and the depressed export, the Chinese manufacturers of injection molding machine strengthen their competitiveness through more efforts in the R&D and innovation of products as well as exploration of overseas markets. During 2018-2019, the leaders such as Haitian International Holdings Limited, The Chen Hsong Group, Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery, Borch Machinery and Tederic Machinery were pacing up their expansion abroad.



Injection molding machine is heading toward the 'electrified, large-sized, intelligent, connected' trend alongside an ever higher demanding on the precision, stability, energy saving and efficiency from downstream sectors like 3C, medical, airplane and high-speed railways.



The report highlights:

Global injection molding machine industry (rubber & plastic machinery and injection molding machine market analysis, key market segments and competitors);

Chinese injection molding machine industry (development environment, supply & demand, import & export, competition pattern and key applied markets);

Analysis of main injection molding machine markets;

Development of injection molding machine in provinces/municipalities of China;

10 foreign and 21 Chinese injection molding machine manufacturers (operation, revenue structure, injection molding machine business, etc.);

Conclusion and prediction (market and corporate summary, development tendencies



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0934676/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

