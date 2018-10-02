Global and China Isostatic Graphite Industry Report, 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Isostatic graphite, a kind of high-end specialty graphite with multiple excellent properties, is widely used in semiconductor, electric discharge & mold machining, nuclear power, metallurgy and aviation, particularly in PV field, the largest applied market.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1007791



Global photovoltaic (PV) industry has been developing apace over recent years, with new installed capacity hitting 98GW in 2017, a year-on-year increase of 40%, bringing total global installations to 402.5GW. China added 53GW in the year, an upsurge of 53.4% from a year earlier, with cumulative installed capacity reporting 130GW.



Spurred by the booming PV sector, global output of isostatic graphite reached 142kt in 2016, about 71.5% of which was consumed in PV field. China demanded 74kt of isostatic graphite, 73.7% of which came from the PV industry. However, as China-made products are still inferior to foreign high-end ones, the isostatic graphite for high-end applications like nuclear power is largely imported, with a self-sufficiency rate of about 70.8%.



Japan, the United States and Europe are home to major isostatic graphite producers in the world. Enterprises with capacity of over 10kt include TOYO TANSO, IBIDEN and Tokai (Japan), SGL (Germany), and Mersen (France). Among them, SGL, Mersen and TOYO TANSO have production bases in China.



Famous Chinese isostatic graphite producers include Baofeng Five-star Graphite, Chengdu Carbon (Fangda Carbon New Material), Datong Xincheng New Material, Jilin Carbon and Sinosteel Advanced Material (Zhejiang). Among them, Baofeng Five-star Graphite boasts larger capacity (10kt/a), and Chengdu Carbon has the most product specifications and varieties. Several firms including Chengdu Carbon are still ramping up production with a combined capacity of about 114kt/a under construction.



As the demand from downstream sectors like PV is growing steadily, China's output of isostatic graphite and self-sufficiency rate will rise along with operation of isostatic graphite projects under construction and improvement in performance of the products, to an estimated 103.7kt and 87.9% in 2022, respectively.



Global and China Isostatic Graphite Industry Report, 2018-2022 highlights the followings:

Global isostatic graphite industry (status quo, market size, competitive landscape, development in major countries, etc.);

The isostatic graphite industry in China (development environment, supply & demand, competitive landscape, import & export, price comparison, development trends, etc.);

Downstream sectors (PV, electrical discharge machining (EDM), nuclear power, etc.);

Eight foreign and twenty Chinese enterprises (profile, operation, R&D investment, isostatic graphite business, etc.)



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/1007791



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

