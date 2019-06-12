Global and China Photovoltaic Glass Industry Report, 2019-2025

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In China, PV installed capacity has ramped up since the issuance of photovoltaic (PV) subsidy policies, reaching 53GW in 2017, or over 50% of global total. However, the domestic PV demand was hit by the launch of the Notice on Matters Concerning Photovoltaic Power Generation in 2018 ("531" Policy). In 2018, China added PV installed capacity of 44GW, a 17% drop from a year earlier, according to the data from the National Energy Administration.



In price's terms, PV glass price in China presented a choppy downtrend in the first half of 2018, and even nosedived after the launch of "531" Policy. In July 2018, the price of sheet glass ranged at RMB12.5-13.5/m2; that of coated glass plunged by over 30% to RMB20-20.5/m2 compared with what it was at the beginning of the year. PV glass price began to pick up after September 2018 as a result of the fact that production cuts and cold repair of companies eased some oversupply pressures and that prices of upstream raw materials climbed. As of January 2019, typical price of 3.2mm coated glass stood at RMB24/m2, down by 23% from the same period last year; that of 3.2mm sheet glass suffered a 26% slump to RMB15.5-16/m2.



With production technology barriers broken in 2006, Chinese PV glass companies led by Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited has been pressing ahead with construction of PV glass production lines vigorously over the past decade, in a bid for localized production and substitution for imports. Up to date, China has already been the biggest producer of PV glass in the world. Globally, more than 90% of crystalline silicon PV modules use the China-made PV glass. Many a foreign player like AGC has withdrawn from the market, and only a few such as Saint-Gobain still have some small kilns producing PV glass. Chinese PV glass leaders such as Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited and Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. have embarked on overseas expansion, mainly in the Southeast Asia since they ruled the roost in home market. For instance, Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited set up a manufacturing base in Malaysia and Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. had one in Vietnam.



By the latest capacity, two bellwethers, Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited and Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. command over half of the market, of which the former takes a 32% share and the later makes up 19%. They are expanding their capacity quickly, the move rarely seen among other players. Current capacity expansion plans of companies demonstrate that the two leaders will seize a combined share of nearly 60% after all of their production lines are brought into operation, given that all of other producers (led by Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co., Ltd. and Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd.) carry out their expansion plans and those with small capacity (a share of less than 10% together) are to be eliminated in the next two years.



Global and China Photovoltaic Glass Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

PV glass industry (definition, classification, industry chain, related fields and technology roadmap);

Global PV and PV glass industry (market size, competitive pattern, prospect, etc.);

China PV and PV glass industry (market environment, market size, competitive pattern, prospect, price, etc.);

PV glass market segments (ultra-clear patterned glass, TCO glass, etc.);

15 PV glass manufacturers like Xinyi Solar Holdings, Flat Glass Group, Caihong Group, AVIC Sanxin, Henan Ancai Hi-tech, etc. (operation, main products, production layout, production & sales, development strategy, etc.).



