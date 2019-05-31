Global and China Photovoltaic Glass Market to 2025 Featuring 15 PV Glass Manufacturers

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Photovoltaic Glass Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, PV installed capacity has ramped up since the issuance of photovoltaic (PV) subsidy policies, reaching 53GW in 2017, or over 50% of the global total. However, the domestic PV demand was hit by the launch of the Notice on Matters Concerning Photovoltaic Power Generation in 2018 (531 Policy).

In price's terms, PV glass price in China presented a choppy downtrend in the first half of 2018 and even nosedived after the launch of the 531 Policy. In July 2018, the price of sheet glass ranged at RMB12.5-13.5/m2; that of coated glass plunged by over 30% to RMB20-20.5/m2 compared with what it was at the beginning of the year. PV glass price began to pick up after September 2018 as a result of the fact that production cuts and cold repair of companies eased some oversupply pressures and that prices of upstream raw materials climbed. As of January 2019, the typical price of 3.2mm coated glass stood at RMB24/m2, down by 23% from the same period last year; that of 3.2mm sheet glass suffered a 26% slump to RMB15.5-16/m2.

With production technology barriers broken in 2006, Chinese PV glass companies led by Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited have been pressing ahead with the construction of PV glass production lines vigorously over the past decade, in a bid for localized production and substitution for imports. Up to date, China has already been the biggest producer of PV glass in the world. Globally, more than 90% of crystalline silicon PV modules use the China-made PV glass.

Many a foreign player like AGC has withdrawn from the market, and only a few such as Saint-Gobain still have some small kilns producing PV glass. Chinese PV glass leaders such as Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited and Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd. have embarked on overseas expansion, mainly in Southeast Asia since they ruled the roost in the home market. For instance, Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited set up a manufacturing base in Malaysia and Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd. had one in Vietnam.

By the latest capacity, two bellwethers, Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, and Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd. command over half of the market, of which the former takes a 32% share and the latter makes up 19%. They are expanding their capacity quickly, the move rarely seen among other players.

Current capacity expansion plans of companies demonstrate that the two leaders will seize a combined share of nearly 60% after all of their production lines are brought into operation, given that all of the other producers (led by Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co, Ltd. and Changzhou Almaden Co, Ltd.) carry out their expansion plans and those with small capacity (a share of less than 10% together) are to be eliminated in the next two years.

Global and China Photovoltaic Glass Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

PV glass industry (definition, classification, industry chain, related fields, and technology roadmap)

Global PV and PV glass industry (market size, competitive pattern, prospect, etc.)

China PV and PV glass industry (market environment, market size, competitive pattern, prospect, price, etc.)

PV glass market segments (ultra-clear patterned glass, TCO glass, etc.);

15 PV glass manufacturers like Xinyi Solar Holdings, Flat Glass Group, Caihong Group, AVIC Sanxin, Henan Ancai Hi-tech, etc. (operation, main products, production layout, production & sales, development strategy, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1 PV Glass

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Application

1.3 Characteristics

1.4 Production Technology

1.5 Industry Chain



2 Global PV Glass Industry

2.1 Development Environment

2.1.1 Policy Environment

2.1.2 Industry Environment

2.2 Market Size

2.2.1 PV

2.2.2 PV Glass



3. China PV Glass Industry

3.1 Policy Environment

3.2 Market Situation

3.2.1 PV

3.2.2 PV Glass

3.3 Capacity

3.4 Competitive Scale

3.5 Price



4 Main PV Glass Products

4.1 Ultra-clear Patterned Glass

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 Market Size

4.1.3 Competition Pattern

4.2 TCO Glass

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Market Size

4.2.3 Competition Pattern

4.3 PV Anti-reflective Glass

4.3.1 Introduction

4.3.2 Market Size

4.3.3 Competition Pattern



5 Main Applications

5.1 Solar Cell

5.1.1 Global

5.1.2 China

5.2 Solar Cell Module

5.2.1 Market Status

5.2.2 Competition Pattern



6. Major PV Glass Companies Worldwide

6.1 AGC

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 PV Glass Business

6.1.4 Development in China

6.2 Saint-Gobain

6.3 NSG

6.4 PPG Industries

6.5 Sunarc



7. Major Chinese PV Glass Companies

7.1 Xinyi Glass Holdings

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 PV Glass Business -- Xinyi Solar Holding

7.2 CSG Holding

7.3 Topray Solar

7.4 AVIC Sanxin

7.5 Almaden

7.6 Jiangsu Xiuqiang Glasswork Co, Ltd.

7.7 China Glass Holdings

7.8 Shandong Jinjing Science & Technology Co Ltd

7.9 Zhuzhou Kibing Group Co, Ltd.

7.10 Henan Ancai Hi-tech Co, Ltd.

7.11 IRICO Electronics

7.12 Guangdong Golden Glass Technologies Limited

7.13 Luoyang Glass Co, Ltd.

7.14 Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group

7.15 Flat Glass Group Co, LTD.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvsguy

