Global and China Port Automated Driving Market Forecast Report 2021: Key Players, Application Cases, Solutions and Development Trends

A combination of factors including soaring demand for goods boosted by global fiscal and monetary stimulus, saturated ports, and shortage of ship and dock workers and truck drivers trigger the increase in shipping costs. Port operators are keen on higher operation efficiency and solutions to labor shortage.



Globally, foreign countries made an early start on straddle carrier and AGV, having won a place in the market. Yet it is hard for them to accelerate port container turnover and lower operating cost in a short time, due to rising international shipping costs, too long time taken to deploy AGVs, and larger space needed for autonomous straddle carriers. While, autonomous container trucks cost less than other solutions, its rapid deployment only requires introduction of intelligent roadside facilities to existing smart terminals. It is predicted that large container ports worldwide will work to deploy autonomous container trucks from 2021 onwards.



5G-based network communication (5G Port Private Network+MEC+V2X): "port automated driving" requires low latency, large bandwidth, high reliability communication connections; communication systems for large special operation equipment for automated terminals need to afford efficient and reliable transmission of control, multi-channel video and other information. 5G V2X is a new engine for the construction of "smart ports".



In September 2020, Beijing Trunk Technology Co., Ltd.'s autonomous container trucks packed 5G V2X technology, a solution to ultra-long truck queues in port logistics hubs. 5G V2X enables autonomous container trucks to perceive more widely for better interconnection with other production equipment and systems in port areas. Moreover, based on low-latency, high-bandwidth 5G networks, the cloud computing and remote monitoring services enable real-time system optimization, intelligent scheduling control and remote driving.



Electrified/hydrogen fuel-powered: transport vehicles in autonomous ports feature electric drive, quicker response, direct power supply to the autonomous driving system, and higher efficiency than fuel-powered vehicles. Electric vehicles for autonomous ports hold the trend. Among current autonomous container trucks operated in ports, 8 models, or 61.5% of the total are electric drive.



SAIC-Iveco Hongyan Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. has introduced intelligent hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks, giving full support to construction of green ports and green transportation systems. In April 2020, Shenzhen Center Power Tech. Co., Ltd. made a strategic investment in Westwell Lab, aiming at co-developing port hydrogen-powered autonomous vehicles and building a port AI + hydrogen energy ecosystem in an age of 5G+AIoT.



Top-level design: through the lens of digitalization in the whole industry, port scenario lags behind others in such as digital concept and new technology application. Greater effort should be made on new digital technology development and top-level design, and data flow + business flow development plan on the basis of other technologies. Top-level design brings a shake-up to existing port information and intelligent construction resources.



In January, 2021, Beijing Trunk Technology Co., Ltd. and Huawei signed a cooperative agreement in Tianjin Port. With its 5G technology, Huawei provides "Car Cloud"-"Roadside"-"Car End" port intelligent driving solutions. In August 2020, Alibaba Cloud won the bidding of Shandong Port Group (China's first smart port owning 4 port companies: Qingdao Port, Rizhao Port, Yantai Port and Bohai Bay Port) for top-level design schemes.



Platooning/CVIS: in the closed port environment with multiple scenarios, autonomous container trucks need to communicate with other container trucks, other types of vehicles, port equipment and containers. Fleet operation and CVIS is a trend for port automated driving.



In November 2020, the platooning of 13 autonomous container trucks independently developed and delivered by Beijing Trunk Technology Co., Ltd. was carried out in Ningbo Zhoushan Port. This is another delivered mass-production project of the company following the commercial order for 25 autonomous container trucks from Tianjin Port.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automated Driving for Autonomous Ports

1.1 Introduction to Autonomous Ports and Automated Driving

1.2 Classification of Port Automated Driving

1.2.1 Three Automation Solutions for Port Automated Driving

1.2.2 Comparison of Advantages and Disadvantages between Automation Solutions for Port Automated Driving

1.2.3 Port Container Straddle Carrier

1.2.4 Competitive Landscape of Port Container Straddle Carrier Industry

1.2.5 AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle)

1.2.6 AGV Application

1.2.7 Port Autonomous Container Trucks

1.3 Advantages of Port Automated Driving (1)

1.4 Advantages of Port Automated Driving (2)

1.5 Port Automated Driving Industry Chain

1.6 Development Trends of Port Automated Driving



2 Status Quo of Port Automated Driving Market and Forecast

2.1 Standards and Policies Concerning Port Automated Driving Industry

2.2 Status Quo of Port Industry

2.3 Port Automated Driving Market Size

2.4 Port Automated Driving Industry Chain and Business Models

2.5 Competitive Landscape and Financing of Port Automated Driving

2.6 Classification of Port Autonomous Vehicles

2.7 Problems and Challenges in Development of Port Automated Driving



3 Port Automated Driving Solutions and Development Trends

3.1 Solution Framework

3.1.1 Classification of Solutions

3.1.2 Solutions-Westwell Lab Automated Driving Solution

3.1.3 Main Application Technologies

3.1.4 Homemade AI Chips to be Applied to Port Automated Driving

3.1.5 Heading Data Intelligent Provides HD Maps for Shanghai Yangshan Port Terminal

3.1.6 DeepMotion Provides Vision-based HD Map Solutions for Shanghai Yangshan Port



4 Port Automated Driving Application Cases

4.1 Summary of Port Automated Driving Scenario Applications

4.2 Automated Driving in Tianjin Port

4.2.1 Demonstration Zone

4.2.2 5G Remote Control and Whole Loading and Unloading Process

4.2.3 Ship Container Loading and Unloading Operation

4.3 Phase IV Autonomous Terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Port

4.3.1 AGV

4.3.2 5G Intelligent Heavy Duty Truck

4.4 Operation of Autonomous Container Trucks at Xiamen Ocean Gate Terminal of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited

4.5 Mawan Smart Port 5G+ Automated Driving Project

4.6 New Explorations of Autonomous Ports



5 Main Port Automated Driving Players

Westwell Lab

Beijing Trunk Technology

Fabu.Ai

Plusgo

HiRain Technologies

SENiOR

Deeproute.Ai

TuSimple

Yunshan Technologies

MoonX.AI

ZPMC

Sany Marine Heavy Industry

