Global and China RF Coaxial Cable Markets, 2022 - Market Size will Hit RMB 102.1 Billion in 2022

Benefitted from fast development of downstream sectors, and constant increase of category and technology requirement of RF coaxial cable from high-end equipment, the market size of RF coaxial cable swells year by year.

Take RF coaxial cable for mobile communications as example: global telecom market now still puts its focus on building 4G network, although few developed countries are about to finish 4G network construction, and many others however are still building. America, Japan, South Korea and China also have started pilots to test 5G network. Therefore, the demand for RF coaxial cable for mobile communication grows fast. It was predicted that in 2018 the market would be valued at USD6.51 billion.

China has built the world's largest 4G network. As of 2017, the total number of mobile network users in China reached approximately 1.417 billion, including about 997 million 4G network users with a penetration rate of 70.4%. The construction of 4G network has driven and accelerated the infrastructure of mobile communications. As of September 2018, the number of mobile communication base stations in China had hit 6.39 million, of which 4.79 million or 74.9% were 3G/4G base stations.

With the full deployment of 4G, the launch of 5G trials and the upcoming 5G commercialization, the scale of Chinese RF coaxial cable market has expanded year by year. It is estimated that the market size will value RMB64.8 billion in 2017 and RMB70.9 billion in 2018 with a year-on-year growth rate of 9.4%.

Global communication RF cable market has a high concentration. Multinational corporations like Belden, Gore, Habia, Times, Nexans, Sumitomo and Hitachi are powerful in capital, technology, research and development and marketing, and are also sensitive to demand change and needs of technology upgrade, through which they dominate the market and remain very competitive.

RF coaxial cable companies in China mainly include Kingsignal, Hengxin Technology, Trigiant Group, Shengyang, Zhongtian RF Cable, Chengdu Zhongling Radio Communications, Shenyu Communication and Zhuhai Hansen Technology, etc. Among them, Shenyu Communication and Shengyang take relatively high capacity of 581,600 km and 420,000 km.

In future, accompanied by the prosperous development of 5G network, the constant upgrade of electronics products, automobile industry, medical care sector and Internet of Things, and increasing demand from electronics and aviation industry, RF coaxial cable industry will be greatly propelled. It is forecasted in future five years, the market size of RF coaxial cable industry in China will go up steadily, and hit RMB102.1 billion in 2022.



Global and China RF Coaxial Cable Industry Report, 2018-2022 highlights the followings:

RF coaxial cable market analysis, including development status, market size, competitive landscape in China and worldwide;

and worldwide; RF coaxial cable market segments (semi-flexible cable, low loss cable, corrugated cable, phase-compensated cable, and leaky cable) in China , including market demand and competitive landscape;

, including market demand and competitive landscape; RF coaxial cable downstream industry development;

7 foreign and 10 Chinese companies (operation, revenue structure, gross margin, R&D and investment, RF coaxial cable business, development strategy, etc).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Industry Chain



2. RF Coaxial Cable Market

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Development Course

2.1.2 Demand

2.1.3 Market Size

2.1.4 Competitive Landscape

2.2 China

2.2.1 Development

2.2.2 Market Size

2.2.3 Demand

2.2.4 Competitive Landscape

2.2.5 Summary and Forecast



3. Market Segments

3.1 Semi-flexible Cable

3.2 Low Loss Cable

3.3 Corrugated Cable

3.4 Phase-compensated Cable

3.5 Micro Coaxial Cable

3.6 Leaky Cable



4. Downstream Industry Development

4.1 Mobile Phone & Notebook PC Industry

4.2 Automobile Industry

4.3 Mobile Communication Industry

4.4 Aerospace & Military Industry



5.Major Global RF Coaxial Cable Companies

5.1 Belden

5.2 Gore

5.3 Habia

5.4 Amphenol

5.5 Sumitomo

5.6 Commscope

5.7 NEXANS

5.8 HUBER+SUHNER

5.9 Hitachi Metals



6. Major Chinese RF Coaxial Cable Companies

6.1 Kingsignal Technology

6.2 Jiangsu Hengxin Technology Co., Ltd

6.3 Trigiant Group

6.4 Zhejiang Shengyang Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

6.5 Zhongtian Radio Frequency Cable Co., Ltd.

6.6 Chengdu Zhongling Radio Communications Co., Ltd.

6.7 Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co., Ltd.

6.8 Shenyu Communication Technology Inc.

6.9 Others

6.9.1 AcomeXintai Cables Co., Ltd.

6.9.2 Tianjin 609 Cable Co., Ltd.



