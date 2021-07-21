Global and China Smart Road-Roadside Perception Market Report 2021 - Roadside Perception Market will be Worth RMB20 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Smart Road-Roadside Perception Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Roadside Perception Research: Giants Race to Deploy Radar Video All-in-one and Holographic Perception



Multi-sensor fusion holds a dominant trend for roadside perception.



Current roadside perception solutions are led by HD cameras and radars. In addition, the adoption of radar video all-in-one and LiDAR is becoming widespread. Multi-sensor fusion holds a dominant trend for roadside perception.



(1) AI-driven visual camera



Roadside cameras with visual AI analysis function enable more intuitive display of current traffic status and details. At present, vendors like Huawei, Dahua Technology and Hikvision have rolled out their AI-driven roadside cameras.



Based on the open architecture SDC OS, Huawei AI ultralow light camera allows for load of third-party algorithms through Huawei HoloSens Store, making "software-defined" cameras a reality. To make more types of targets detected by cameras, Huawei adds algorithms. For example, the perception and detection of non-motor vehicles only needs to load front-end equipment or ITS800 edge computing nodes with powerful non-motor vehicle video detection algorithms.



(2) Radar



Vendors are trying hard to improve the performance of roadside radars. Based on wide area radar front end and advanced data processing technologies, Hurys introduced a new-generation wide-area radar microwave intelligent perception system that offers more abundant, more diverse data; WAYV series ultra-long-range radars Muniu Technology launched in 2020 afford the longest detection range of 1,000 meters.



Moreover, 4D imaging radars are making their way into the roadside perception market. They provide all-round, three-dimensional, multi-dimensional monitoring and tracking of large intersections and highway scenarios, especially the holographic perception of CVIS at large complex intersections and in mixed traffic in cities. Vendors like Continental, Huawei and Oculii, which deploy roadside perception, have launched their 4D LiDARs.



(3) LiDAR



LiDAR that can acquire high-precision three-dimensional information about targets enables e-fence control and some special capabilities (target filtering, customized communication, etc.) in designated areas.



Traditional roadside perception solution providers such as VanJee Technology, Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute Ltd. (CiDi) and China TransInfo Technology already unveil their roadside LiDAR products.



In March 2021, VanJee Technology managed to deploy its smart base stations that integrate with V2X roadside antenna and LiDAR in Xiongan Civic Center V2X Demonstration Project and High-speed Railway Hub Road Intelligence Project.



Also, automotive LiDAR vendors like RoboSense and Ouster have started a foray into the roadside perception field. In 2020, Ouster and LiangDao Intelligence together created a LiDAR-based roadside solution.



(4) Radar video all-in-one



Radar video all-in-ones that feature integrated design and unified installation and share power supplies, can save a lot of costs of materials and installation. The fronted deployment of perception fusion algorithms at the terminal end leads to a marked reduction in perception latency and computing load at the edge end; and the combination of merits of video and radar offers higher target detection accuracy.



Currently, roadside vision-based HD camera vendors like Dahua Technology and Hikvision and roadside radar vendors such as Raysun Radar, Hurys and DeGuRoon have introduced their radar video all-in-ones. Among them, in 2019 Oculii released 4D radar video all-in-one that uses Falcon, its first-generation point cloud imaging radar; in the second half of 2021, Raysun Radar unveiled IET6LRR, its new-generation radar video all-in-one that provides the maximum detection range of 425 meters.



Huawei and Baidu have stepped into the field and launched "holographic perception intersection" solutions



Holographic perception is a foundation for the development of smart roads. It needs roadside perception equipment to provide comprehensive, high-quality, stable traffic data. Since 2000 Huawei, Baidu, OriginalTek and the Institute of Deep Perception Technology (IDPT), among others have rolled out their holographic perception solutions.



The roadside perception market will be worth RMB20 billion in 2025



Intelligent roadside perception will firstly cover highways and urban intersections. The official statistics show that China has 149,600km highways in all, with the overall density of road networks averaging 6.1km/km2 and the total urban construction areas reaching 21,000 km2 in 36 major cities.



On our estimate, China's intelligent roadside perception equipment market (including RSU, camera, radar, LiDAR, and radar video all-in-one) will be valued at RMB20 billion or so in 2025. Camera and radar will be still mainstream devices for roadside perception, while radar video all-in-one and LiDAR will gather pace.



Smart Road-Roadside Perception Industry Report, 2021 highlights the following:

Smart road industry (favorable policies, industry standards, industrial planning);

Intelligent roadside perception market (size, pattern);

Status quo and trends of key technologies (HD camera, radar, radar video all-in-one, LiDAR, multi-sensor fusion, etc.);

Deployment cases of roadside perception devices on highways and at urban intersections;

Major roadside perception system integrators and equipment suppliers.

Companies Mentioned

Huawei

Dahua Technology

Hikvision

Hikailink

China TransInfo

eHualu

Gosuncn

Baidu

ZTE

SenseTime Technology

Vanjee Technology

Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute (CiDi)

OriginalTek

The Institute of Deep Perception Technology (IDPT)

Beijing Juefei Technology

Continental

Hurys

Raysun Radar

Beijing TransMicrowave Technology Co., Ltd.

DeGuRoon

Muniu Technology

Costone Technology

Nanoradar

ZTITS

Ouster

Radium Smart

Leishen Intelligent Systems

Chuhang Technology

Oculii

LiangDao Intelligence

Inspur

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk4ih2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

