DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 The "Global and China Synthetic Diamond Industry Report, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The synthetic diamond market is highly concentrated in China, with CR3 reaching 76% or so in 2019

Elaborately, Zhongnan Diamond Co., Ltd. as China's biggest diamond producer swept 39% of the market, with synthetic diamond capacity of 6.57 billion carats/year; Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd. followed with around 20% shares and superhard materials capacity up to 2.52 billion carats/year; the third-ranking Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co., Ltd. took a 17% share, producing 2.5 billion carats of synthetic diamonds in 2019.

While its mechanical property is given full play in fields like grinding and cutting, diamond with acoustic, optical, magnetic, thermal and other special properties, as superconducting material, intelligent material, optical functional material and electrical functional material, also find ever wider use in high-tech areas encompassing aerospace, military & defense, medical testing and treatment, electronics & electrical appliances, and high-end equipment manufacturing.

Synthetic diamonds are badly needed to fill the gap left by natural diamonds which are in short supply due to depletion of such mineral resources. In 2019, China produced 15.4 billion carats of synthetic diamond, showing the CAGR of 5.9% between 2010 and 2019. It is expected that China's synthetic diamond output will sustain growth and hit 17.0 billion carats in 2026, as fast, efficient, precise and green processing prevails and the products with higher grade and added value are applied in more fields.

Synthetic diamonds are applicable to a wide range of sectors but still largely used for materials processing to date, of which 63% are found in stone and building materials processing, roughly 15% in electro-mechanical industry, around 2% in geological drilling and the remaining in fields like aerospace, military & defense, medical testing and treatment, electronics & electrical appliances, and high-end equipment manufacturing.

Highlights of the report:

Synthetic diamond (definition, classification, technology trends, industry chain, etc.);

Synthetic diamond, diamond micro powder and drawing die blank markets (development and trends);

Development of major raw materials (graphite, pyrophyllite, metallic catalyst, etc.) for synthetic diamond;

Synthetic diamond saw blade, diamond grinding wheel, diamond cutting tool, diamond wire and synthetic diamond markets (development and trends);

26 global and Chinese synthetic diamond companies (operation, development strategy, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Production Technology

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Synthetic Diamond Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Supply and Demand

2.2.1 Output

2.2.2 Consumption

2.3 Import and Export

2.3.1 Export

2.3.2 Import

2.4 Price

2.5 Competitive Landscape

2.6 Development Trend

2.6.1 Steady Growth in Output

2.6.2 Favorable Industry Policies

2.6.3 Broader Application

2.6.4 Greater Efforts to Develop New High Value-added Products



3. Synthetic Polycrystalline Diamond Market

3.1 Composite Super-hard Materials

3.1.1 Global

3.1.2 China

3.2 Diamond Compacts

3.3 Diamond Micro-powder

3.4 Wire Drawing Die Blanks



4. Upstream and Downstream Markets of Synthetic Diamond

4.1 Raw Material Market

4.1.1 Graphite

4.1.2 Pyrophyllite

4.1.3 Metallic Catalyst

4.2 Diamond Tool

4.3 Diamond Grinding Wheel

4.3.1 Market

4.3.2 Import and Export

4.4 Diamond Saw and Drill (Saw Blade and Drill Bit) Product

4.4.1 Market

4.4.2 Import and Export

4.5 Diamond Cutter

4.5.1 Market

4.5.2 Import and Export

4.5.3 Competitive Landscape

4.6 Diamond Wire

4.6.1 Photovoltaic Market Demand

4.6.2 Sapphire Market Demand

4.7 Synthetic Diamond



5. Global and China Synthetic Diamond Manufacturers

5.1 Hyperion Materials & Technologies

5.2 Element Six

5.3 US Synthetic

5.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Synthetic Diamond Business

5.4.3 Development in China

5.5 Saint Gobain

5.6 Husqvarna

5.7 Tyrolit

5.8 ILJin

5.9 Zhongnan Diamond

5.10 Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond

5.11 Henan Huanghe Whirlwind

5.12 SF Diamond

5.13 BOSUN Tools

5.14 Sinopec Oilfield Equipment Corporation

5.15 Advanced Technology & Materials (AT&M)

5.16 CR GEMS Diamond

5.17 Zhengzhou New Asia Super-hard Material Composite

5.18 Henan Yalong Diamond Tools

5.19 Shenzhen Haimingrun Superhard Materials

5.20 Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding Co., Ltd.

5.21 Monte-Bianco Diamond Applications

5.22 King-strong New Material Technology

5.23 Anhui Hongjing New Material

5.24 FUNIK Ultrahard Material

5.25 Zhengzhou RealySuperabrasives

5.26 Jingri Diamond Industrial



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3te8re

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

