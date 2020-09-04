Global and Chinese Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Market Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of 15 Anode Material Manufacturers and 3 Lithium Titanate Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Industry Report 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, China shipped 265,000 tons of anode materials, a year-on-year upsurge of 38%. By one estimate, the robust demand for new energy vehicles will drive up anode materials output to 597,000 tons in 2026, showing CAGR of 12.3% between 2019 and 2026.

Anode materials fall into three types: carbon materials (graphite-based), metallic oxide materials and alloy materials. In 2019, China shipped 208,000 tons of artificial graphite, or roughly 78.5% of its total anode materials shipment, up 9.2 percentage points versus 2018; the shipment of natural graphite was 49,000 tons, occupying 18.5% or so; other materials were 8,000 tons, with an around 3% share.

China and Japan are the key players in global lithium battery anode materials industry, together selling over 95% of the global total anode materials. Japan leads in technology, while China that abounds in graphite mineral resources has a marked cost advantage.

Japanese anode material suppliers are typically Hitachi Chemical, JFE, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Carbon and Nippon Steel, among which Hitachi Chemical primarily provides artificial graphite, JFE focuses on mesocarbon microbeads (MCMB) and Mitsubishi Chemical and Nippon Carbon are natural graphite suppliers.

In China, suppliers are led by Shenzhen BTR, Ningbo Shanshan, Jiangxi Zichen, Guangdong Kaijin and Shenzhen Xiangfenghua, of which Shenzhen BTR mainly operates natural graphite, with a sideline of artificial graphite, and Jiangxi Zichen, Guangdong Kaijin and Ningbo Shanshan all basically produce artificial graphite.

In 2019, the world's top five anode material producers were Shenzhen BTR, Jiangxi Zichen, Ningbo Shanshan, Guangdong Kaijin and Hitachi Chemical, with a combined 69.65% share in the global market.

The report highlights:

Lithium-ion battery anode materials (definition, classification, industry chain, etc.);

Global lithium-ion battery anode material industry (market size & forecast, competitive landscape, development of new anode materials, etc.);

China lithium-ion battery anode material industry (policies, market size & forecast, competition pattern, price trend, etc.);

lithium-ion battery anode material industry (policies, market size & forecast, competition pattern, price trend, etc.); Upstream raw materials like graphite, silicon carbide, lithium titanate, graphene, etc. for anode material (market size, competition pattern, import & export, price trend, etc.);

Global and China lithium battery market (size, competition, the demand for anode materials and forecasts);

lithium battery market (size, competition, the demand for anode materials and forecasts); 15 global and Chinese anode material manufacturers (profile, operation, anode material business, etc.);

3 global and Chinese lithium titanate manufacturers (profile, operation, lithium titanate business, etc.).

1. Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Silicon-based Anode Material



2. Global Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Competitive Landscape

2.3 New Anode Materials

2.3.1 Lithium Titanate

2.3.2 Hard Carbon/Soft Carbon

2.3.3 Silicon-based Composites

2.3.4 Graphene



3. Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market

3.1 Industrial Policy

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Competitive Landscape

3.4 Price Trend



4. Upstream Raw Materials Market

4.1 Graphite

4.1.1 Global Market

4.1.2 Chinese Market

4.1.2.1 Natural Graphite

4.1.2.2 Artificial Graphite

4.2 Silicon Carbide

4.2.1 Global Market

4.2.2 Chinese Market

4.2.2.1 Supply & Demand

4.2.2.2 Competitive Pattern

4.2.2.3 Import & Export

4.2.2.4 Price Trend

4.3 Lithium Titanate

4.3.1 Global Market

4.3.2 Chinese Market

4.4 Graphene

4.5 Hard Carbon/Soft Carbon

4.6 Mesocarbon Microbead (MCMB)



5. Downstream Lithium-ion Battery Market

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 Global

5.1.2 China

5.2 Market Structure

5.3 Competitive Landscape

5.4 Demand Analysis

5.4.1 Consumer Electronics (3C)

5.4.2 Electric Vehicle

5.4.3 Industrial Energy Storage



6. World Famous Anode Material Companies

6.1 Hitachi Chemical

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Development History and Outlook

6.1.3 Production Bases

6.1.4 Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Business

6.1.5 Layout in China

6.1.6 Core Competitiveness

6.1.7 Operating Data

6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.3 Nippon Carbon

6.4 JFE Chemical

6.5 Kureha

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Profile

6.6.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical

6.6.3 XG Sciences

6.6.4 Nexeon

6.6.5 Amprius



7. Major Chinese Anode Material Companies

7.1 Shenzhen BTR New Energy Materials Co. Ltd.

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Industrial Layout

7.1.3 Development History and Outlook

7.1.4 Products, Technologies and Solutions

7.1.5 Silicon-based Anode Material Business

7.1.6 Customer Support

7.1.7 Production and Sales

7.1.8 Core Competitiveness

7.1.9 Operating Data

7.2 Ningbo Shanshan Co. Ltd.

7.3 Hunan Shinzoom Technology Co. Ltd.

7.4 Jiangxi Zichen Technology Co. Ltd.

7.5 Jiangxi Zhengtuo New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

7.6 Hefei Gotion High-Tech Power Energy Co. Ltd.

7.7 Shenzhen Sinuo Industrial Development Co. Ltd.

7.8 Dongguan Kaijin New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

7.9 Shenzhen Xiangfenghua Technology Co. Ltd. (XFH)

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Hunan Morgan Hairong New Materials Co. Ltd.

7.10.2 Dalian Hongguang Lithium Co. Ltd.

7.10.3 Tianjin Kimwan Carbon Technology and Development Co. Ltd.



8. Major Lithium Titanate Material Companies

8.1 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Development History and Outlook

8.1.3 Production Bases

8.1.4 Lithium Titanate Material Business

8.1.5 Operating Data

8.2 Xing Neng New Materials Co. Ltd.

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Subsidiaries

8.2.3 Lithium Titanate Material Business

8.3 Altairnano Inc.

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Development History and Outlook

8.3.3 Affiliates

8.3.4 Lithium Titanate Material Business



