Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Market Report 2022

This report provides an overview of the development of the global semiconductor market and three Taiwanese three semiconductor sub-industry sectors; looks into the development of regional semiconductor supply chains and the deployment major stakeholders such as foundries like Samsung, TSMC, and UMC, chipmakers like Samsung, Intel, and Micron, and analog/auto semiconductor suppliers like Infineon, NXP, and STMicro.

As the supply crunch of semiconductors continues in 2022, foundries and OSAT service providers are striving to expand production capacity. Although it is expected the shortage will be eased by 2023, governments around the world have acknowledged the strategic importance of semiconductor industry and have started to promote the development of local and regional supply chains.



List of Topics

Development of the global and Taiwan semiconductor industry, touching on their market value for the period 2015-2022.

Key incidents affecting the industry's supply chains such as chip shortage, the ongoing U.S.-China and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, China's dual control policy, and the impact on the automotive chip industry is also included.

Development of regional semiconductor supply chains, including global foundry production capacity share by the major supplier and the capacity expansion plan of individual countries such as the U.S., China, Korea, Europe, and Japan, and of IDMs (Infineon, Intel, Samsung, etc), and foundries (TSMC, Powerchip, VIS, SIMC, GlobalFoundries, etc.)

Deployment of major foundries, touching on production capacity with breakdown by product type (analog IC/discrete/foundry/logic IC/memory/microprocessor/MEMS/photonic) and by region; wafer capacity share by process nodes (12", 8", and other advanced nodes)

Overall deployment of leading brands such as Samsung, Intel, and TowerJazz; leading memory manufacturers such as Samsung, Intel, Micron, SK Hynix, Kioxia, Western Digit, and Nanya; leading analog/auto semiconductor manufacturers such as Infineon, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Renesas, Rohm, TI, and Onsemi; leading Chinese foundries such as SMIC, Hua Hong, ASMC, Nexchip, YMTC, and CXMT.

Deployment of four leading foundries in Taiwan , including TSMC, UMC, PSMC, and VIS, and includes a monthly capacity of their fabs and their deliverables.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Trends

2. Development of Regional Semiconductor Supply Chains

3. Global Deployment of Major Stakeholders

4. Conclusion



Companies Mentioned

