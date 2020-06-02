Global Android Operating System Platform Market to Register 490+ Million Units During 2020-2027, Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Android Operating System Platform - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Android Operating System Platform market worldwide will grow by a projected 490.7 Million Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.8% and reach a market size of 2.2 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Smartphones market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 11.8 Million Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 12.3 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Smartphones segment will reach a market size of 118.6 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Android Operating System Platform market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 157.8 Million Units in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Android Operating System Platform market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Android Smartphones: The Fundamental Growth Driver for Android OS Platform

Versatility: The Hallmark of Android Smartphones

Despite Decline in Shipments, Feature-Rich and Advanced Android Tablets Sustain Consumer Interest

Google Tango Revolutionizing AR Technology

Android Tablets with the Detachables Technology

Macro Trends in Mobile Devices Ecosystem Strengthen Growth Prospects for Android OS Platform

Penetration of 4G Mobile Networks

Uptrend in Mobile Internet Usage

Rising Popularity of Mobile Video

Social Networking on the Move

Mobile Messaging

Android Wear 2.0: The Next Big Thing for Android OS Platform

Superior Attributes of Android Auto Drive Widespread Proliferation in the Automotive Industry

Android Aims to Foray into TV Entertainment Segment through Android TV

Google Play Elevates Android's Image

Android Aims to Make Inroads into Apple iOS Dominated High-End Phone Segment

Android Devices Gain Traction in Enterprise Vertical

High Thrust on Enterprise Mobility Builds Momentum

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well for Market Growth

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Rising Living Standards

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for Android OS Platform

Fragmentation Remains a Major Concern

App Developers Continue to Face Challenges

Forked Version Weaken Google's Hold on Android

Apps from Unreliable Sources Pose Security Threat

Android Based Smartphones More Prone to Security Breaches?

