Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2015-2019 & 2024 - Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anesthesia Disposables in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



Anesthesia Breathing Circuits

Endotracheal Tubes

Anesthesia Gas Masks

Laryngeal Mask Airway

The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Ambu A/S ( Denmark )

) Armstrong Medical Ltd. ( Northern Ireland )

) Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Hamilton Medical AG ( Switzerland )

) Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)

Medline Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic Plc. ( Ireland )

) Mercury Medical ( USA )

) Smiths Medical, ( USA )

) Teleflex, Inc. ( USA )

) Vyaire Medical Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market

Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment

Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced by LMAs

Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand towards Single-Use Products

Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs

Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in Children

LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption

Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on Select Parameters

Leveraging on Low Costs

Increasing Shift towards Disposables

Technological Advancements

Competition

Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS/GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market

Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables

Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs

Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia Disposables

Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries



4. ANESTHESIA - AN INTRODUCTION

Types of Anesthesia

General Anesthesia

Local Anesthesia

Regional Anesthesia

Epidural, Spinal, and Caudal Anesthesia

Epidural Anesthesia

Spinal anesthesia

Caudal anesthesia

Anesthesia Machines

Side Effects of Anesthesia

Recovery from Anesthesia

Effective Administration of Anesthesia

Anesthesia Care in Office-Based Surgery Procedures

Measures to Safely Handle Anesthesia Equipment



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Key Anesthesia Disposable Products

Anesthesia Breathing Circuits

Endotracheal Tubes

Anesthesia Gas Masks

Laryngeal Mask Airway

Other Anesthesia Disposable Products

Disposable Vs. Reusable



6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety

Use of Patient Candor in Anesthesia Care

Office-Based Anesthesia

Anesthesia Machine Standardization



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7.1 Focus on Select Players



7.2 Product Launches and Developments

Bactiguard Introduces New BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac

Teleflex Announces the Introduction of the LMA Gastro Airway

Teleflex Unveils LMA Protector Airway



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Vyaire Medical Completes the Acquisition of Revolutionary Medical Devices, Inc.

BD and Apax Partners Launches a Joint Venture for Respiratory Solutions

Cantel Medical Takes Over Accutron

Ambu and HealthTrust Renew Supply Contract



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 62)

The United States (19)

(19) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (19)

(19) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)

