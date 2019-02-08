Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2015-2019 & 2024 - Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market
The "Anesthesia Disposables - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Anesthesia Disposables in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Anesthesia Breathing Circuits
- Endotracheal Tubes
- Anesthesia Gas Masks
- Laryngeal Mask Airway
The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ambu A/S (Denmark)
- Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Northern Ireland)
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)
- Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)
- Mercury Medical (USA)
- Smiths Medical, (USA)
- Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
- Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market
Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment
Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced by LMAs
Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand towards Single-Use Products
Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs
Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in Children
LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption
Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on Select Parameters
Leveraging on Low Costs
Increasing Shift towards Disposables
Technological Advancements
Competition
Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS/GROWTH DRIVERS
Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market
Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables
Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs
Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market Growth
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia Disposables
Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries
4. ANESTHESIA - AN INTRODUCTION
Types of Anesthesia
General Anesthesia
Local Anesthesia
Regional Anesthesia
Epidural, Spinal, and Caudal Anesthesia
Epidural Anesthesia
Spinal anesthesia
Caudal anesthesia
Anesthesia Machines
Side Effects of Anesthesia
Recovery from Anesthesia
Effective Administration of Anesthesia
Anesthesia Care in Office-Based Surgery Procedures
Measures to Safely Handle Anesthesia Equipment
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Key Anesthesia Disposable Products
Anesthesia Breathing Circuits
Endotracheal Tubes
Anesthesia Gas Masks
Laryngeal Mask Airway
Other Anesthesia Disposable Products
Disposable Vs. Reusable
6. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Role of FDA for Anesthesia Safety
Use of Patient Candor in Anesthesia Care
Office-Based Anesthesia
Anesthesia Machine Standardization
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Players
7.2 Product Launches and Developments
Bactiguard Introduces New BIP Endotracheal Tube Evac
Teleflex Announces the Introduction of the LMA Gastro Airway
Teleflex Unveils LMA Protector Airway
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Vyaire Medical Completes the Acquisition of Revolutionary Medical Devices, Inc.
BD and Apax Partners Launches a Joint Venture for Respiratory Solutions
Cantel Medical Takes Over Accutron
Ambu and HealthTrust Renew Supply Contract
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 62)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (19)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19)
