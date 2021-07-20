Global Anesthesia Face Masks Markets 2021-2026: Technological Advances In Mask Designs / Growing Demand For Pediatric Anesthesia Face Masks / High Growth Potential In LMICs

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anesthesia Face Masks Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anesthesia face mask market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2021-2026.



The global market includes a rapidly growing advanced category of treatment devices that help patients suffering from diseases to improve their quality of life. In the last several decades, these devices have been available across the world, and the adoption has been increasing steadily.

The growing adoption of percutaneous surgery procedures for diagnosis and treatment is expected to drive the growth of the anesthesia face masks market. Moreover, the increasing uptake of latex-free thermoplastics and silicone material with improved biocompatibility, bio-durability, and high chemical-resistance is likely to increase product innovations, thereby influencing the market growth.



Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market Segmentation



Silicone masks constitute the highest market share as they are commercially viable and are easily available in the market. Over the last few decades, the use of silicone material has grown steadily. As the material is biocompatible, it is an ideal choice during surgical procedures. The segment is likely to grow on account of several factors, including flexibility in temperature ranges, resistance to compression sets, which are increasing their popularity overall.



Single-use or disposable anesthesia masks have become crucial for maintaining hygiene and patient safety in healthcare settings. As these masks score high on comfort, safety, performance, and reliability along with antibacterial assurance and environmental safety, disposable masks become an ideal choice. Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of single-use medical products, including masks, is highly recommended to prevent infections in healthcare settings.

This is further fueling the uptake of single-use face masks. On the other hand, economic effectiveness and environmental concerns are the major factors responsible for the growth of reusable masks. Although these masks account for less than 12% of the market share, factors such as sustainability and cost efficiency are driving the application of reusable anesthesia face masks.



The high incidence and prevalence of several chronic and acute diseases that need surgical treatment, is boosting the application of anesthesia masks among adults. Also, the growing geriatric population and changes in lifestyles are other major factors contributing to the growth of the market. With the rise in the aging population, which is vulnerable to several acute and chronic disorders, adult anesthesia face masks are likely to dominate the revenues.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Advances in technology, particularly in material, are leading to rapid change in the market. The key vendors include large manufacturers with multiple business lines and small manufacturers with limited but specialized product offerings.

Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Such initiatives will complement vendors' growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market.

Ambu, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Medline Industries, and ARMSTRONG MEDICAL are the key vendors.



Prominent Vendors

Ambu

Cardinal Health

GE Healthcare

Medline Industries

ARMSTRONG MEDICAL

Other Prominent Vendors

AdvaCare

ASP Global

Avante Health Solutions

Biotronix Healthcare

BLS Systems

Boen Healthcare

Dragerwerk

Flexicare

Dameca

Hsiner

Intersurgical

JG MORIYA

Koo Medical Equipment

Micsafe Medical Group

Plasti-med

Smiths Group

Sunset Healthcare Solutions

SunMed

VBM Medizintechnik

VYAIRE MEDICAL

Vygon

Well Lead Medical

Westmed

WilMarc

Winnomed

Wujiang Evergreen

Xiamen Compower Medical Tech

XIAMEN FIRSTCARE

Key Question Answered:

1. What is the total market value of the anesthesia face masks market in 2026?

2. What are the major entry barriers for new players in the market?

3. Which government regulations are likely to aid the growth of regional markets?

4. What are the growth trends and prospects of the Anesthesia face masks market?

5. What are the key opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Anesthesia Face Masks: An Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advances In Mask Designs

8.2 Growing Demand For Pediatric Anesthesia Face Masks

8.3 High Growth Potential In LMICs



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Patient Pool Across The World

9.2 Increasing Magnetic Resonance (MR) Procedures

9.3 Growing Number Of Surgeries



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Dearth Of Skilled Anesthesiologists

10.2 Threat Of Global Pandemic

10.3 Intense Competition Coupled With Pricing Pressure



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market

11.3 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis



12 Material

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Silicone

12.4 PVC

12.5 Market Size & Forecast

12.6 Others

12.7 Market Size & Forecast



13 Usability

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Disposable

13.4 Reusable



14 Age Group

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Adult

14.4 Pediatric



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

