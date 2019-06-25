Global Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors Market to Surpass US$ 12.4 Billion by 2026

SEATTLE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market was valued at US$ 11,693.6 million in 2017, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors Market:

Increasing launch of new products for the treatment of hypertension is expected to drive growth of the angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors market. For instance, in March 2018, Sandoz Canada announced the launch of new generic alternative therapies, Coversyl (containing Perindopril Arginine) and Coversyl Plus (containing Perindopril Arginine and Indapamide Hemihydrate) for treatment of hypertension.

Moreover, in January 2017, Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launched Epaned (containing Enalapril), an oral solution, for the treatment of hypertension, symptomatic heart failure, and asymptomatic left ventricular dysfunction in adults and children. Therefore, increasing launch of new products is expected to support growth of the ACE inhibitors market.

Increasing drug approval activities by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also expected to boost the angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market growth. For instance, in August 2016, Silvergate Pharmaceutical Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its Qbrelis, containing Lisinopril, an oral solution 1 mg/ml. This drug is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults and children.

Among regions, North America angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of research and development activities in this region. For instance, in December 2016, Novartis Pharmaceuticals initiated clinical phase III study by using Ramipril, valsartan, placebo of Ramipril, and valsartan for the treatment of acute myocardial infraction. This study is expected to complete in July 2020.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market is projected to witness a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026), owing to increasing prevalence of hypertension. For instance, according the World Health Organization's report, around 207 million people annually suffer from hypertension in India .

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market, owing to increasing awareness activities of hypertension and its prevention this region. For instance, in May 2018, Indian Council of Medical research (ICMR) announced the launch of awareness campaign on hypertension in collaboration with Public Health Foundation of India.

Major players operating in the global angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market include, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Company, Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and Bayer AG.

