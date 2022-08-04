Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market to Reach $701.02 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Research Report by Product (Accessories, Archery, and ATV Accessories), Distribution, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 472.87 million in 2020, USD 503.67 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.78% to reach USD 701.02 million by 2026.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Angling & Hunting Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories, Archery, ATV Accessories, Cameras & Accessories, Clothing, Decoys, Fishing Rods & Reels, Game Calls, Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage, Hearing Protection, Optics &Scopes, Knives & Tools, Lures & Terminal Trackers, Packs & Bag Packs, and Tree Stands.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Angling & Hunting Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Outdoor Recreational Activities Coupled with Growing Trend of Travel and Vacation

Increasing Government Focus on Improving Local Tourism

Demand from Local Fish Market and Fish Processing Companies

Restraints

High Priced Products to Own

Opportunities

Increasing Influence of Social Media to Create Awareness

Increasing Sales through E-Commerce

Challenges

Concerns Regarding License Approval of Fisheries and Hunting

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, by Product



7. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, by Distribution



8. Americas Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



9. Asia-Pacific Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Costa Del Mar Inc.

Duluth Holdings Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Maver UK Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd.

Pradco Outdoor Brands Inc.

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Rather Outdoors, LLC

Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd.

The Orvis Company Inc.

Tica Fishing Tackle

W.C. Bradley Co.

