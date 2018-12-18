Global animal feed antioxidants market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global animal feed antioxidants market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report predicts the global animal feed antioxidants market to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The study on animal feed antioxidants market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on animal feed antioxidants market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global animal feed antioxidants market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global animal feed antioxidants market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing Awareness Related to the Benefits of Antioxidants

• Reduction of Wastages of Animal Feed

• Rising Demand of Meat



2) Restraints



• Strict Regulation Related to Animal Feed Antioxidants



3) Opportunities



• Consumer Preference and Acceptability Toward Qualitative Feed for the Livestock

• Rising Uses of Mold Inhibitors in Feed Antioxidants



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva, and Bloggers



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global animal feed antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of product type and livestock.



Global Animal Feed Antioxidants Market by Product Type

• Synthetic

o Ethoxyquin

o Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)

o Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

• Natural



Global Animal Feed Antioxidants Market by Livestock

• Aquaculture

• Cattle

• Poultry

• Swine

• Others



Company Profiles

• ADM

• BASF SE

• Cargill Inc.

• Adisseo

• Alltech

• AB Vista

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

• Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

• DuPont

• Nutreco N.V.



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of animal feed antioxidants market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in animal feed antioxidants market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in global animal feed antioxidants market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.



