Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Outlook, 2018-2020 & 2020-2024 & 2027 - Lack of Awareness Among Farmers and Critical Dosage Application are Hampering Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Feed Micronutrients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Animal Feed Micronutrients market accounted for $1,504.13 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,804.73 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as increasing demand for animal protein and effectiveness on growth and fertility, and increasing middle-class population and rising per capita income are propelling the market growth. However, the lack of awareness among farmers and critical dosage application are hampering the market growth.

Animal feed micronutrients are added to the feed of those animals that are unable to get proper or adequate nutrients from regular feeds or naturally grown nutrition or to enhance milk yield and animal health. Feed micronutrients help in the prevention and cure of diseases and to improve digestibility in animals.

Based on the product, the zinc segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the ability of the product to improve the immunity of livestock. Zinc forms an essential component of the RNA and DNA polymerase enzymes and boosts the activity of hormones such as glucagon, insulin, growth hormones, and sex hormones.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to factors such as improved economic growth, enormous population base, and growing command for meat protein. This region is also likely to develop at a fast pace in this market in the future.

Some of the key players profiled in the Animal Feed Micronutrients Market include BASF SE, AG Solutions, Alltech Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Balchem Corporation, Beachport Corporation Pty Ltd, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Dallas Keith Limited, Kemin Industries, Koninkliijke DSM N.V., Novus International, Inc., Prathista Industries Ltd, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC., Zinpro Corporation, Lallemand Inc., and Nutreco N.V.

What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Minerals

5.2.1 Copper

5.2.2 Iron

5.2.3 Manganese

5.2.4 Zinc

5.2.5 Boron

5.2.6 Blends

5.2.7 Calcium

5.2.8 Magnesium

5.3 Vitamins

5.3.1 Vitamin A

5.3.2 Vitamin B

5.3.3 Vitamin C

5.3.4 Vitamin D

5.3.5 Vitamin E

5.3.6 Vitamin K

5.3.7 Carotenoids



6 Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market, By Livestock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aqua Feed

6.3 Equine Feed

6.4 Poultry Feed

6.5 Ruminant Feed

6.6 Swine Feed

6.7 Companion Animals

6.7.1 Pets



7 Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Solid

7.3.1 Blocks

7.3.2 Powder



8 Global Animal Feed Micronutrients Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 AG Solutions

10.3 Alltech Inc

10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.5 Balchem corporation

10.6 Beachport Corporation Pty Ltd

10.7 Bluestar Adisseo Company

10.8 Cargill, Incorporated

10.9 Dallas Keith Limited

10.10 Kemin Industries

10.11 Koninkliijke DSM N.V.

10.12 Novus International, Inc.

10.13 Prathista Industries Ltd

10.14 Purina Animal Nutrition LLC.

10.15 Zinpro Corporation

10.16 Lallemand Inc.

10.17 Nutreco N.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4eug49

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

