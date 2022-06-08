Global Animal Health Partnering Deals Report 2022: Comprehensive Access to 700+ Deals Signed Since 2010

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 700 Animal Health deals.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Animal Health partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Animal Health agreements announced in the life sciences since 2010.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Animal Health deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Animal Health partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Animal Health deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Animal Health partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Animal Health dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 700 online deal records of actual Animal Health deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Animal Health partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Animal Health technologies and products.



Key benefits

In-depth understanding of Animal Health deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Animal Health contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2010

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Animal Health dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Animal Health contract documents

Leading Animal Health deals by value since 2010

Most active Animal Health dealmakers since 2010

In Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Animal Health dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Animal Health partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Animal Health dealmakers

2.4. Animal Health partnering by deal type

2.5. Animal Health partnering by therapy area

2.6. Animal Health partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Animal Health partnering

2.7.1 Animal Health partnering headline values

2.7.2 Animal Health deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Animal Health deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Animal Health royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Animal Health deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Animal Health deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Animal Health dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Animal Health dealmakers

4.3. Most active Animal Health partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Animal Health contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Animal Health contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Animal Health dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Animal Health deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Animal Health deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Animal Health deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Animal Health deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



Table of figures

Figure 1: Animal Health partnering since 2010

Figure 2: Active Animal Health dealmaking activity 2010 to 2022

Figure 3: Animal Health partnering by deal type since 2010

Figure 4: Animal Health partnering by disease type since 2010

Figure 5: Animal Health partnering by technology type since 2010

Figure 6: Animal Health deals with a headline value

Figure 7: Animal Health deals with an upfront value

Figure 8: Animal Health deals with a milestone value

Figure 9: Animal Health deals with a royalty rate value

Figure 10: Top Animal Health deals by value since 2010

Figure 11: Most active Animal Health dealmakers 2010 to 2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2lpan

