Global Animal Health (Pharmaceuticals, Biologicals, Medicinal Feed Additives and Diagnostics) Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2024

The "Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal health market was worth more than US$ 44 Billion in 2018

Animals regularly require adequate care from their owners in order to have a good health. As the production of healthy livestock ensures safe food supply and retains the stability of consumer prices, regular monitoring of animal health and averting animal disease outbreaks have become indispensable for every country.

As effective control and prevention is necessary for limiting the spread of zoonotic diseases among animals and human beings, the animal health market is gradually gaining traction across the globe. Moreover, pet and livestock owners nowadays are willing to spend on animal healthcare products and services owing to their inflating disposable incomes, growing awareness through print and electronic media, and the emerging trend of pet humanization.

Global Animal Health Market Drivers:



Currently, the animal health industry is flourishing on account of rapid technological advancements and increasing research and development activities in the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. With the help of advanced technological systems, data produced in veterinary clinics can be now uploaded on the internet and shared with other researchers and clinicians. This technology also aids in facilitating real-time analysis of fluctuations in the prevalence of diseases. In order to optimize the veterinary healthcare sector, governments in several developed countries are also undertaking initiatives and implementing animal vaccination programs.



On account of these factors, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 58 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



Breakup by Animal Type:



On the basis of animal types, the market has been bifurcated into commercial and companion animals. At present, commercial animals account for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Product Type:



Based on the product type, the animal health market has been divided into pharmaceuticals, biologicals, medicinal feed additives and diagnostics. Pharmaceuticals currently represent the largest product type.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the global animal health market. Other regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small as well as large players who compete in terms of prices and quality.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global animal health market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global animal health market?

Which are the popular animal types in the global animal health market?

What are the key product types in the global animal health market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global animal health market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global animal health market?

What is the structure of the global animal health market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global animal health market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Animal Health Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Animal Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Animal Type

6.1 Commercial

6.2 Companion



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.2 Biologicals

7.3 Medicinal Feed Additives

7.4 Diagnostics



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Global Animal Health Industry: SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Global Animal Health Industry: Value Chain Analysis



11 Global Animal Health Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Global Animal Health Industry: Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Bayer

13.3.2 Elanco

13.3.3 Merck

13.3.4 Merial

13.3.5 Zoetis Inc.

13.3.6 Biogenesis Bago

13.3.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

13.3.8 Ceva Sante Animale

13.3.9 Heska

13.3.10 Neogen

13.3.11 Novartis

13.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.3.13 Vetoquinol

13.3.14 Virbac



