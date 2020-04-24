Global Animal Husbandry Market Analysis 2019-2025 - Impact of COVID-19 on Dairy, Meat, Poultry, Aquaculture and Insects Husbandry

DUBLIN, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of COVID 19 on the Global Animal Husbandry Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Animal Husbandry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Dairy, Meat, Poultry, Aquaculture, and Others (Insects), Impact of COVID-19 on Global Animal Husbandry Industry, and Forecast 2019-2025



The global animal husbandry industry has been largely impacted by the effect of coronavirus. There has been a sharp fall in the demand for chicken and meat since the outbreak as there have been various rumors amongst the peoples that the virus can spread through the animal's meat and chicken. However, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention declared that coronavirus is known to be transmitted via direct contacts to humans, and not via livestock or aqua animals. Several government organizations have set guidelines in order to prevent the pandemic.



The primary factors that were responsible for the sector growth before the pandemic were the increased consumption of meat, beef, chicken and other kinds of seafood such as prawns globally. Changing lifestyles of the peoples along with the preferences towards the luxury food items were also the prime factors for the market growth.



Animal husbandry industry is segmented by type into dairy, meat, poultry, aquaculture, and others (insects). Meat and poultry are expected to get affected significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the regional viewpoint, the most affected regions are the US, China, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, UK, and India. The regional demand for chicken and meat is decreased due to the increased rate of virus spread. Further, it has also been witnessed that the peoples are opting for the jackfruit as the replacement of chicken and mutton. Whereas, the shutdowns of the food chain services including restaurants has also affected the market growth.



Countries are announcing several relief packages in order to reduce the impact of coronavirus in the sector as well as the rumors with it. For instance, in India, the government has set up the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force to assess the impact of COVID-19 in the various sectors including animal husbandry. Thus, to dispel the rumors that COVID-19 spreads by consumption of chicken, the Poultry Farm Association of India also organized a Chicken Fair in Uttar Pradesh state.



The prominent players operating in the global animal husbandry industry include Agri Beef, AZA International SRL, Bayer Animal Health China, China Animal Husbandry Group, Dairy Farmers of America, Heforma GmbH, New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd., Nutri Bio Solutions, Pilgrim's Pride, Smithfield Foods, WH Group among many others. Numerous animal husbandry companies are affected due to the outbreak, especially in any of the most outbreak zones that include China, the US, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and other European countries.



The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of the global Animal Husbandry Industry.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Animal Husbandry industry.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global Animal Husbandry industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Overview and Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

1.4.1. Key Findings

1.4.2. Recommendations

1.4.3. Conclusion

1.5. Government support/Bailout Packages for the Animal Husbandry Industry

1.6. Supply & Demand Analysis



2. Historical Market Overview

2.1. HistoricalMarket Growth Estimation in Animal Husbandry industry excluding COVID-19 pandemic

2.2. Deviations in Animal Husbandry industry growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic



3. Segmentation

3.1. By Type

3.1.1. Dairy

3.1.2. Meat

3.1.3. Poultry

3.1.4. Aquaculture

3.1.5. Others (Insects)



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Major Economies

4.1. North America

4.1.1. United States

4.1.2. Canada

4.2. Europe

4.2.1. UK

4.2.2. Germany

4.2.3. Italy

4.2.4. Spain

4.2.5. France

4.2.6. Rest of Europe



5. Asia-Pacific

5.1. China

5.2. India

5.3. Japan

5.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific



6. Rest of the World



7. Companies Covered

7.1. Agri Beef Co.

7.2. Al HamdAgro Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

7.3. AZA International SRL

7.4. Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co. Ltd.

7.5. Cargill, Inc.

7.6. China Animal Husbandry Group

7.7. Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

7.8. Heforma GmbH

7.9. Hormel Foods Corp.

7.10. Henan BoyaJiuhua Animal Husbandry Co. Ltd.

7.11. Indian Broiler Group Pvt. Ltd.

7.12. JBS S.A.

7.13. National Beef Packing Company, LLC

7.14. Nettex Ltd.

7.15. New Hope Liuhe Co. Ltd.

7.16. Pilgrim's Pride Corp.

7.17. Smithfield Foods, Inc.

7.18. SYSCO Corp.

7.19. Tyson Foods, Inc.

7.20. WH Group Ltd.



