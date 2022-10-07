Global Animal Model Market to Reach $2.63 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Model Market, By Species, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal model market size is expected to reach USD 2.63 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The surge in research & development activities related to precision medicine is the major factor driving the growth of animal model market.

The increase in funding for research & development (R&D) activities by government bodies and private organizations, and the growing demand for personalized medicine are expected to drive the growth of the animal model market. However, ethical concerns related to animal testing and stringent government regulations are expected to restraint the growth of this market during the forecast period.

For instance, as per the National Science Foundation, U.S., R&D expenditure was USD 616.7 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.According to the National Institute of Health, U.S., over 1,800 new drugs were under clinical trials in 2016 and the number is projected to grow in coming years owing to government initiatives to promote research & development activities in the country. Moreover, growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific region is projected to create lucrative opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Demand for mice models is rising to avoid risking human lives for clinical trials, as well as to lower research and development costs. The global animal model market is growing due to the mounting pressures on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to reduce drug development timelines and the costs associated with these endeavors.

Animal models are playing an increasingly important role in the development of new drugs and therapies. In particular, mice models are in high demand due to their similarity to humans in terms of genetics and physiology.

For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented the global animal model market based on species, application, end-use, and region:Species Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Rats

Mice

Rabbits

Canines

Zebrafish

Mini-pigs

Sheep

Goat

Horse

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drug Discovery and Development

Basic and Applied Research

Academic Learning

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Academic

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Animal Model Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Animal Model Market By Species Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Animal Model Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Animal Model Market By End-use Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Animal Model Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Trans Genic Inc.

genOway

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

Envigo

Inotiv Inc.

Janvier Labs

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (Ingenious).

