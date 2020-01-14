Global Animation & VFX Markets: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-2025)

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animation & VFX: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2020-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Size



The total value of the Global Animation, VFX & Video Games industry was US$ 264 billion in 2019

in 2019 Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY

The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 million to US$ 300 million

to The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%

The size of the streaming market for animation & VFX content was US$ 3.5 Billion in 2019 and is growing at an annual rate of 8%

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences

Moviegoers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest-growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double-digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.



The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low-cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially.

The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and game production taking place in a globally distributed mode.

Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions.

Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud-based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Key Topics Covered



Global Animation & VFX Industry



History and Evolution

Industry Differentiators

Industry Characteristics

Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios

Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Market segmentation of Animation, VFX and Video Games

Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities

Animation & VFX Market Segments

Market Segmentation

Market Opportunity for Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

Visual Effects (VFX)

Stop Motion Animation

Motion Capture

3D Animation Movies

Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX

Key predictions for the future

Global Television Animation Content Demand



Television Animation Contentdemand in Europe

Television Animation Content demand in the United States

Television Animation Content demand in Asia

Television Animation Content demand in South America

Television Animation Content demand in Rest of the World

Global Television Animation Content demand

Animation & VFX Software Market

Animation Software Market Segments

2D Animation Software Market

Animation Workflow using 2D animation package

Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares

3D Animation Software Market

Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market

Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares

Japanese Anime Production Softwares

Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios

Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms

Animation & VFX Content Creation

Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation

Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation

Digital processing in 2D Animation

Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation

Timeline of a 3D production workflow

Animation Production Management

Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow

Audience Dynamics

Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios

Strategies for Successful Animation Films

Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar

Economics of Animation & VFX

Revenue break-up across distribution channels

Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content

Economics of Animation Copyrights

Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio

Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio

Specialized Hardware and Software Investments

Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage

Managing an Animation Studio

Key Issues of Concern

Formulating the long-term Strategy

Animation Content Outsourcing

Offshore Computer Animation Production

Drivers

Regional Analysis



Europe Animation & VFX

North America Animation & VFX

Asia-Pacific Animation & VFX

Africa Animation & VFX

