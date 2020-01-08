Global Antenna Market Outlook Report 2019-2024: Sales Values, Shipment Units; Materials, Applications, Geographies

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antenna: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents forecasts for antennas from 2019 to 2024 on a volume and value basis. Sales values are presented in U.S. dollars, while shipment volumes are presented in million units. These forecasts are further broken down by antenna technology, antenna material, application and geographic region.

Report Scope

An overview of the global market and technologies for antennas including patch, embedded, fractal, smart and reflectors

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of antenna applications in different sectors and discussion of their benefits, limitations, and prospects in qualitative and quantitative terms

Examination of different classification criteria: technologies (flat panel/medium-range directive antennas, miniature without fractal, miniature fractal, medium-gain directional antenna, high-gain reflector, and smart antennas), and materials (metal, ceramic, PTFE, and electrified gas)

Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Antenna Design & Manufacturing Co. (ADM), Laird Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments (TI) Inc., UBC Inc. and Videocomm Technologies

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of The Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Overview of Antennas and Important Definitions

Introduction to Antennas

History of Antennas

Antenna Concepts and Terminology

5G

IPv6 over Low-Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6LoWPAN)

IEEE 802.15.4

Internet of Things

Antenna Array or Array Antenna

Aperture

Balun

Beidou

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy

Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)

Distributed Antenna System

Dipole

Dipole Antenna

Directivity

Diversity

Enhanced Data Rates for GSM Evolution

Efficiency

Electromagnetic Wave

EnOcean Technology

Equivalent Isotropically Radiated Power

Fading

Frequency and Wavelength

Frequency Bands

General Packet Radio Service

Global Position System (GPS)

Globalnaya Navigatsionnaya Sputnikovaya Sistema (GLONASS)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM)

Impedance

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)

ISM Band

Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

Maxwell's Theorem

Monopole

N Connector

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Ortho Mode Transducer (OMT)

Polarization

Power Gain

Q-factor

Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS)

Radiation Pattern

Radome

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Side Lobes

Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS)

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (VSWR)

Waveguides

Waveguide Bends

Wi-Fi/WLAN

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Wireless HART

Z-Wave

ZigBEE

Chapter 4 Market Overview and Analysis

Antenna Technologies

Market Overview

Analysis of Individual Technologies

Antenna Materials

Market Overview

Analysis of Individual Materials

Geographic Regions

Market Overview

Analysis of Individual Geographic Regions

Introduction to Antenna Application Sectors

Dollar Sales

Chapter 5 Application Specific Analysis

Introduction

Aviation

Overview of Aviation

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Telematics

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

TV/Radio Infrastructure and User Equipment

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Satellite Communications Infrastructure (Barring Terrestrial and Marine Components)

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Mobile Phones

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Computing Devices and Systems

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Medical Devices and Systems

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Defense and Surveillance Devices and Systems

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties and User Devices

Overview of Applications

Examples and Use Cases

Market Overview and Analysis

Chapter 6 U.S. Patent Analysis

Introduction

Trends by Category

Aviation

Cellular and Non-Cellular Mobility Telephony Access and User Equipment

DAS

Defense and Security

Generic Performance Improvement Innovations

Marine and Mining Applications

Medical Electronics, Healthcare and Fitness

Portable Devices

RADAR

RFID

Satellite Communications, GPS and Astronomy

Telematics and Automotive

TV and Radio Broadcast and Reception

General Trends

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee

Chapter 7 Major Participants in the Antenna Industry

Introduction

Noteworthy Developments

Commercialization of PAAs

DAS/In-Building Coverage

Mergers and Acquisitions

Defense Focus

Principal Stakeholder Categories

Antenna Manufacturers/OEMs

Distributors and Licensees

Antenna IP Owners

End-User Device Manufacturers

Profiles of Key Companies



A.H. Systems Inc.

AAC Technologies

Airgain

AMT Microwave Corp.

Antenna Design & Manufacturing Co. (Adm)

Antenna Products

Antenna Technology Communications Inc. (Atci)

Antenova M2M Ltd.

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation

Arraycomm Llc

Astronics

Boeing Co.

Broadcom Corp.

Cernex

Cesiumastro

Cobham Plc

Comba Telecom

Commscope

Dorado International Corp.

Ethertronics

First Rf

Fractus

Huber+Suhner

Kathrein Werke (Acquired By Ericsson)

L3Harris Technologies Communications

Laird Technologies

Linx Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Molex

Motorola Solutions

Rami

Samsung Electronics

Skycross

Taoglas

TE Connectivity

Tecom Industries Inc. (Smiths Interconnect)

Texas Instruments (Ti) Inc.

Trimble

Twin Engineers

UBC Inc.

Videocomm Technologies

Vidyut Yantra Udyog

Wistron Neweb

Woken Technology

