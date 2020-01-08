Global Antenna Market Outlook Report 2019-2024: Sales Values, Shipment Units; Materials, Applications, Geographies
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antenna: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents forecasts for antennas from 2019 to 2024 on a volume and value basis. Sales values are presented in U.S. dollars, while shipment volumes are presented in million units. These forecasts are further broken down by antenna technology, antenna material, application and geographic region.
Report Scope
- An overview of the global market and technologies for antennas including patch, embedded, fractal, smart and reflectors
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Coverage of antenna applications in different sectors and discussion of their benefits, limitations, and prospects in qualitative and quantitative terms
- Examination of different classification criteria: technologies (flat panel/medium-range directive antennas, miniature without fractal, miniature fractal, medium-gain directional antenna, high-gain reflector, and smart antennas), and materials (metal, ceramic, PTFE, and electrified gas)
- Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Antenna Design & Manufacturing Co. (ADM), Laird Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Samsung Electronics, Texas Instruments (TI) Inc., UBC Inc. and Videocomm Technologies
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of The Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Overview of Antennas and Important Definitions
- Introduction to Antennas
- History of Antennas
- Antenna Concepts and Terminology
- 5G
- IPv6 over Low-Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6LoWPAN)
- IEEE 802.15.4
- Internet of Things
- Antenna Array or Array Antenna
- Aperture
- Balun
- Beidou
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy
- Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)
- Distributed Antenna System
- Dipole
- Dipole Antenna
- Directivity
- Diversity
- Enhanced Data Rates for GSM Evolution
- Efficiency
- Electromagnetic Wave
- EnOcean Technology
- Equivalent Isotropically Radiated Power
- Fading
- Frequency and Wavelength
- Frequency Bands
- General Packet Radio Service
- Global Position System (GPS)
- Globalnaya Navigatsionnaya Sputnikovaya Sistema (GLONASS)
- Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)
- Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM)
- Impedance
- Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)
- ISM Band
- Long-Term Evolution (LTE)
- Maxwell's Theorem
- Monopole
- N Connector
- Near-Field Communication (NFC)
- Ortho Mode Transducer (OMT)
- Polarization
- Power Gain
- Q-factor
- Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS)
- Radiation Pattern
- Radome
- Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)
- Side Lobes
- Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS)
- Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)
- Voltage Standing Wave Ratio (VSWR)
- Waveguides
- Waveguide Bends
- Wi-Fi/WLAN
- Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
- Wireless HART
- Z-Wave
- ZigBEE
Chapter 4 Market Overview and Analysis
- Antenna Technologies
- Market Overview
- Analysis of Individual Technologies
- Antenna Materials
- Market Overview
- Analysis of Individual Materials
- Geographic Regions
- Market Overview
- Analysis of Individual Geographic Regions
- Introduction to Antenna Application Sectors
- Dollar Sales
Chapter 5 Application Specific Analysis
- Introduction
- Aviation
- Overview of Aviation
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Telematics
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- TV/Radio Infrastructure and User Equipment
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Satellite Communications Infrastructure (Barring Terrestrial and Marine Components)
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Mobile Phones
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Computing Devices and Systems
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Medical Devices and Systems
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Defense and Surveillance Devices and Systems
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
- Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties and User Devices
- Overview of Applications
- Examples and Use Cases
- Market Overview and Analysis
Chapter 6 U.S. Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Trends by Category
- Aviation
- Cellular and Non-Cellular Mobility Telephony Access and User Equipment
- DAS
- Defense and Security
- Generic Performance Improvement Innovations
- Marine and Mining Applications
- Medical Electronics, Healthcare and Fitness
- Portable Devices
- RADAR
- RFID
- Satellite Communications, GPS and Astronomy
- Telematics and Automotive
- TV and Radio Broadcast and Reception
- General Trends
- Trends by Country
- Trends by Assignee
Chapter 7 Major Participants in the Antenna Industry
- Introduction
- Noteworthy Developments
- Commercialization of PAAs
- DAS/In-Building Coverage
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Defense Focus
- Principal Stakeholder Categories
- Antenna Manufacturers/OEMs
- Distributors and Licensees
- Antenna IP Owners
- End-User Device Manufacturers
Profiles of Key Companies
- A.H. Systems Inc.
- AAC Technologies
- Airgain
- AMT Microwave Corp.
- Antenna Design & Manufacturing Co. (Adm)
- Antenna Products
- Antenna Technology Communications Inc. (Atci)
- Antenova M2M Ltd.
- AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation
- Arraycomm Llc
- Astronics
- Boeing Co.
- Broadcom Corp.
- Cernex
- Cesiumastro
- Cobham Plc
- Comba Telecom
- Commscope
- Dorado International Corp.
- Ethertronics
- First Rf
- Fractus
- Huber+Suhner
- Kathrein Werke (Acquired By Ericsson)
- L3Harris Technologies Communications
- Laird Technologies
- Linx Technologies
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Molex
- Motorola Solutions
- Rami
- Samsung Electronics
- Skycross
- Taoglas
- TE Connectivity
- Tecom Industries Inc. (Smiths Interconnect)
- Texas Instruments (Ti) Inc.
- Trimble
- Twin Engineers
- UBC Inc.
- Videocomm Technologies
- Vidyut Yantra Udyog
- Wistron Neweb
- Woken Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3o2l1
