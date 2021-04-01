Global Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market (2020 to 2025) - New Composites Developed to Improve Radome Properties Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market by Product (Antenna & Transducer, Radome), Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne), End User, Application, Technology (Radar, Communication, Sonar), Frequency, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ATR market size is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2020 to USD 16.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing trend of automation in flight control and increase in defense expenditure and R&D activities to develop ATR, capable of withstanding harsh conditions and providing long-range capabilities at low power consumption.

The ATR market includes major players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Cobham Plc (UK) among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect ATR production and services by 25-30% globally in 2020.

Ground: The largest market share segment of the ATR market, by platform

Based on platform, the ATR market is segmented into airborne, ground, and naval platform. Ground platform is the platform segment contributing the largest share of the ATR market. Increasing demand for enhanced and optimized communication, navigation, and surveillance across all platforms is driving the antenna, transducer, and radome market. The naval segment of the antenna, transducer, and radome market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for unmanned underwater vehicles and upgrades in military vessels, which, in turn, results in an increase in the demand for antennas and transponders.

Defense: largest market share segment of the ATR market, by end user

Based on end user, the ATR market is segmented into commercial and defense. The defense segment is the largest segment of the ATR market compared to the commercial segment. The market growth is attributed to the high volume of antennas, transducers, and radomes used in defense platforms.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the ATR market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the ATR market during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are undergoing rapid development and upgrading the capabilities of aircraft systems, which are presenting opportunities for manufacturers of antennas, transducers, and radomes to enhance their business in the region. A rise in demand for low-cost carriers (LCCs) is one of the factors driving the growth of the ATR market in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities

4.2 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Product

4.3 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Technology

4.4 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Aerospace Modernization Programs

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Military Uavs

5.2.1.3 Demand for Technologically Advanced ATR for Next-Generation Aircraft

5.2.1.4 Significance of Radomes in Warfare

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Long Duration of Product Certification

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Aircraft Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

5.2.3.2 Rising Popularity of Evtol Aircraft

5.2.3.3 New Composites Developed to Improve Radome Properties

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Manufacturing Cost and Designing Constraints

5.2.4.2 Maintenance of Radomes

5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges due to COVID-19

5.2.4.4 Reduced Global Demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (Mro) due to COVID-19

5.3 Average Selling Price

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Market Ecosystem Map

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.5.3 End-users

5.6 Disruptions Impacting ATR Customers' Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for ATR Manufacturers

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.5 Degree of Competition

5.8 Trade Data Statistics

5.8.1 Export Data Statistics

5.8.2 Import Data Statistics

5.9 Technology Trends in ATR Market

5.9.1 Use of Multi-Platform Anti-Jam Gps Navigation Antenna (Magna)

5.9.2 Reconfigurable Liquid Antennas for Aircraft Adaptability

5.10 Case Study

5.10.1 Installation of Mechanically Phased Array Antennas for In-Flight Broadband Service

5.11 Range/Scenarios

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Synthetic Aperture Radar

6.2.2 3D Printing

6.2.3 Advanced Materials for Uav Antennas

6.2.4 Use of Wide V-Band for Satellite-Aircraft Communication

6.2.5 Lightweight Antennas

6.2.6 Plasma Radome Technology for Space-Based Antennas

6.2.7 Stealth Radomes

6.2.8 Dyneema Crystal Technology for Radomes

6.2.9 Resin Transfer Molding Technology

6.2.10 Multi-Band Radomes

6.3 Innovations & Patent Registrations

7 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ground

7.2.1 Telecom Towers

7.2.2 Ground Vehicles

7.2.2.1 Command & Control Vehicles

7.2.2.2 Self-Propelled Artillery Vehicles

7.2.2.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Ugv)

7.2.2.4 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.3 Air Traffic Control

7.2.4 Command Centers

7.3 Naval

7.3.1 Commercial Vessels

7.3.1.1 Passenger Vessels

7.3.1.2 Bulk Carriers

7.3.1.3 Containers

7.3.1.4 Tankers

7.3.1.5 Dry Cargo Vessels

7.3.1.6 General Cargo Vessels

7.3.1.7 Others

7.3.2 Military Vessels

7.3.2.1 Submarines

7.3.2.2 Destroyers

7.3.2.3 Frigates

7.3.2.4 Corvettes

7.3.2.5 Aircraft Carriers

7.3.2.6 Offshore Support Vessels (Osvs)

7.3.3 Commercial Aircraft

7.3.3.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft (Nba)

7.3.3.2 Wide-Body Aircraft (Wba)

7.3.3.3 Extra Wide Body Aircraft

7.3.3.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)

7.3.4 Business & General Aviation

7.3.4.1 Business Jets

7.3.4.2 Light Aircraft

7.3.4.3 Commercial Helicopters

7.3.5 Military Aircraft

7.3.5.1 Fighter Jets

7.3.5.2 Special Mission Aircraft

7.3.5.3 Transport Aircraft

7.3.5.4 Military Helicopters

7.3.6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uav)

7.3.6.1 Commercial Uav

7.3.6.2 Military Uav

7.3.7 Evtols

7.3.7.1 Air Taxi

7.3.7.2 Personal Air Vehicle

7.3.7.3 Air Ambulance

7.3.7.4 Air Cargo Vehicle

8 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Antenna & Transducer

8.2.1 Growing Disputes Among Countries Drive the Demand for Antenna & Transducers in Defense Sector

8.2.2 Antenna Market, by Structure

8.2.3 Parabolic Reflector Antennas

8.2.4 Flat Plane Antennas

8.2.5 Others

8.2.6 Antenna Market, by Type

8.2.6.1 Aperture Antennas

8.2.6.2 Microstrip Antennas

8.2.6.3 Array Antennas

8.2.6.4 Wire Antennas

8.2.7 Transducer Market, by Type

8.2.7.1 Software-Defined Transducers

8.2.7.2 Conventional Transducers

8.3 Radome

8.3.1 Sandwich

8.3.2 Solid Laminate

8.3.3 Dielectric Space Frame

8.3.4 Metal Space Frame

9 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial and Defense Antenna, Transducer, and Radome

9.2.1 Most Impacted End-user Segment

9.2.1.1 Commercial

9.2.2 Least Impacted End-user Segment

9.2.2.1 Defense

9.3 Commercial

9.4 Defense

10 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Frequency

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hf/Uhf/Vhf-Band

10.2.1 These Frequency Bands are Preferred for Long-Range Surveillance and Tracking

10.3 L-Band

10.3.1 L-Band Band Radars are Used Extensively for Fleet Management and Asset Tracking

10.4 S-Band

10.4.1 S-Band Radars are Used for Moderate Range Surveillance

10.5 C-Band

10.5.1 C-Band Radars are Used for Long-Range Military Battlefield and Ground Surveillance

10.6 X-Band

10.6.1 X-Band Radars are Used for Situational Awareness

10.7 Ku-Band

10.7.1 Ka-Bands Provide Wide Beam Coverage and Higher Throughput in Comparison with Lower Bands

10.8 Ka-Band

10.8.1 Ka-Band Transmits Data at a Higher Rate as Compared to Ku-Band

10.9 Multi-Band

10.9.1 Multi-Band Radars are Used for Coherent Detection and Tracking of Moving Target Objects

11 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Communication

11.2.1 The Need for Communication Onboard a Platform and Command Center Expected to Drive the Market

11.3 Navigation & Surveillance

11.3.1 Growing Focus on Autonomous Operations of Platforms to Drive the Market Growth

12 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Radar

12.2.1 Need for Satellite-Aided Warfare, Isr, and Information Dissemination Drive this Segment

12.3 Communication

12.3.1 Demand for Customized Communication Solutions to Increase Ground Support Connectivity Expected to Drive the Market

12.4 Sonar

12.4.1 Need for Improving the Sea Water Surveillance Drives the Demand for Sonar System

12.4.2 Airborne Sonar

12.4.3 Ship Sonar

13 Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 COVID-19 Impact on Antenna, Transducer, and Radome Market, by Region

13.3 North America

13.4 Europe

13.5 Asia-Pacific

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.7 Latin America

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

14.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2019

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.4.1 Star

14.4.2 Emerging Leader

14.4.3 Pervasive

14.4.4 Participant

14.4.5 ATR Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups/Sme)

14.4.5.1 Progressive Companies

14.4.5.2 Responsive Companies

14.4.5.3 Dynamic Companies

14.4.5.4 Starting Blocks

14.5 Competitive Scenario

14.5.1 Market Evaluation Framework

14.5.2 New Product Launches and Developments

14.5.3 Contracts

14.5.4 Acquisitions/Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Agreements

15 Company Profile

15.1 Major Players

15.1.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

15.1.2 Cobham plc

15.1.3 Raytheon Technology Corporation

15.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.1.5 General Dynamics

15.1.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

15.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

15.1.8 Astronics

15.1.9 Bae Systems plc.

15.1.10 The Boeing Company

15.1.11 Jenoptik

15.1.12 Royal DSM

15.1.13 Saint-Gobain

15.1.14 Nordam

15.1.15 Communications & Power Industries LLC

15.1.16 HR Smith Group of Companies

15.1.17 Antcom

15.1.18 Thales Group

15.1.19 Rohde & Schwarz

15.1.20 Flir Systems (Raymarine)

15.1.21 Verdant Telemetry & Antenna Systems

15.1.22 Kongsberg Gruppen

15.1.23 Rami

15.1.24 Kelvin Hughes

15.1.25 Starwin Industries

15.1.26 Toray Advanced Composites

15.1.27 Royal Engineered Composites

15.1.28 Kitsap Composites

15.1.29 Harbin Topfrp Composite Co., Ltd (Htc)

15.2 Other Companies

15.2.1 Delta G

15.2.2 Comtech Telecommunications

15.2.3 Kaman Composites

15.2.4 FDS Italy Srl

15.2.5 Pacific Radomes Inc.

16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

16.3 Available Customization

