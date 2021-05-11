Global Anti-Aging Products Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Download FREE sample Report

The increasing older population is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of anti-aging products may impede market growth.

The demand for anti-aging products, especially skin care products such as anti-wrinkle creams and skin lotions, is increasing due to the rise in an older population, which, in turn, drives the growth of the global anti-aging products market. According to the World Bank, the female population aged between 35 and 39 years has increased from 6.796% of the total world population in 2017 to 6.876% of the total population in 2019. Moreover, anti-aging skin care and hair care products are increasingly adopted by the middle-aged population due to aging anxiety, concerns about changes in facial appearance, and motivation to look younger.

Global Anti-Aging Products Market: Product Segment

The skin care segment dominated the global anti-aging products market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The significant growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing aging population and advances in technology used in manufacturing anti-aging skin care products.

Global Anti-Aging Products Market: Geographic Landscape

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for anti-aging products market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The anti-aging products market growth in this region can be attributed to the presence of many vendors.

Companies Covered

AbbVie Inc.

CHANEL Ltd.

Clarins USA Inc.

Inc. Johnson & Johnson

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

