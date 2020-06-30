Global Anti-Aging Products Market By Product Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.







Global Anti-Aging Products Market By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare), By End-User (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global anti-aging products market is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period owing to increasing anxiety among middle-aged people to look younger and rapid development of advanced anti-aging products.Additionally, with the rise in working populations, the demand for anti-aging products, both skincare and haircare, is increasing globally, as people desire to make themselves presentable.



Consumers look for multi-functional cosmetic products, which can enhance their physical appearance.Aging leads to changes in facial appearance such as loss of skin elasticity and collagen; decrease in dermal collagen and others.



With the advancement of technology and biotechnology, beauty product manufacturers are coming up with new products, which claim to remove or lighten the signs of aging.Also, increasing pollution, changing lifestyle takes a toll on skin and hair of an individual, which causes early grey hair, dull and dead skin.



Hence, anti-aging products like face creams, serums as well as hair color and hair serum are finding increasing demand among consumers worldwide. High purchasing power in both developed and the developing countries is anticipated to fuel the market growth until 2025.



However, high cost of anti-aging cosmetic products such as anti-aging creams, serums and side effects of chemical-based anti-wrinkle creams might restrict the growth of global anti-aging products market.



The global anti-aging products market is segmented based on product type, end user, distribution channel, region and company.Based on product type, the market is further segmented into skincare and haircare anti-aging products.



The skincare products dominated the global anti-aging products market until 2019 and are anticipated to hold largest share in the market in terms of revenue over the coming years as well due to higher demand for skincare products when compared with haircare products.



Based on region, the global anti-aging products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.Among these, North America accounts for the largest revenue share globally as people in countries like United States and Canada believe in living a healthy lifestyle.



Additionally, more than one-third of the adults in U.S. use anti-aging products daily.

Major players operating in the global anti-aging products market include The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., Olay Co Inc, Bioderma Laboratories, Amorepacific Corp. , Lumenis Ltd, Beiersdorf AG, L'Oreal SA, The Boots Company PLC ,Clarins, Revlon, Inc. , Mascaren International Inc. , Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido Co Ltd, Orlane Inc, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd and others. Leading manufacturers are focusing on product innovations to attract more customers and capture a major consumer base in the global anti-aging products market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global anti-aging products market.

• To classify and forecast global anti-aging products market based on product type, end user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global anti-aging products market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global anti-aging products market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global anti-aging products market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global anti-aging products market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global anti-aging products market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Anti-aging products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to anti-aging products

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global anti-aging products market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type:

o Skincare

- Facial Creams & Lotions

- Serums & Concentrates

- Under Eye Creams

- Anti-Stretch Marks

- Others

o Haircare

- Hair Color

- Hair Oils & Serums

- Hair Shampoo & Conditioner

- Others

• Market, By End-User:

o Men

o Women

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Online Retail Stores

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global anti-aging products market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





