Global Anti-Aging Products Markets, 2021-2026 - High Purchasing Power in Developed and the Developing Countries to fuel Market Growth

Oct 29, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By Product Type (Skincare, Haircare and Others), By End-User (Men, Women), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
High purchasing power in both developed and the developing countries is anticipated to fuel the market growth until 2026.
Global anti-aging products market is expected to register robust growth during the forecast period owing to increasing anxiety among middle-aged people to look younger and rapid development of advanced anti-aging products.
Additionally, with the rise in working populations, the demand for anti-aging products, both skincare and haircare, is increasing globally, as people desire to make themselves presentable. Consumers look for multi-functional cosmetic products, which can enhance their physical appearance.
With the advancement of technology and biotechnology, beauty product manufacturers are coming up with new products, which claim to remove or lighten the signs of aging. Also, increasing pollution, changing lifestyle takes a toll on skin and hair of an individual, which causes early grey hair, dull and dead skin, etc. Hence, anti-aging products like face creams, serums as well as hair color and hair serum are finding increasing demand among consumers worldwide.
However, high cost of anti-aging cosmetic products such as anti-aging creams, serums and side effects of chemical-based anti-wrinkle creams might restrict the growth of global anti-aging products market.
The global anti-aging products market is segmented based on product type, end user, distribution channel, region and company. Based on product type, the market is further segmented into skincare, haircare anti-aging products and others. The skincare products dominated the global anti-aging products market until 2020 and are anticipated to hold largest share in the market in terms of revenue over the coming years as well due to higher demand for skincare products when compared with haircare products.
North America accounts for the largest revenue share globally as people in countries like United States and Canada believe in living a healthy lifestyle. Additionally, more than one-third of the adults in U.S. use anti-aging products daily.
Leading manufacturers are focusing on product innovations to attract more customers and capture a major consumer base in the global anti-aging products market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of global anti-aging products market.
- To classify and forecast global anti-aging products market based on product type, end user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global anti-aging products market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global anti-aging products market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for global anti-aging products market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global anti-aging products market.
Key Target Audience:
- Anti-aging products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to anti-aging products
- Market research and consulting firms
Major players operating in the global anti-aging products market include
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Olay Co Inc
- Bioderma Laboratories
- Amorepacific Corp.
- Lumenis Ltd
- Beiersdorf AG
- L'Oreal SA
- The Boots Company PLC
- Clarins
- Revlon, Inc.
- Mascaren International Inc.
- Allergan PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Shiseido Co Ltd
- Orlane Inc
- Forest Essentials
- Kama Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By Product Type
- Skincare
- Facial Creams & Lotions
- Serums & Concentrates
- Under Eye Creams
- Anti-Stretch Marks
- Others
- Haircare
- Hair Color
- Hair Oils & Serums
- Hair Shampoo & Conditioner
- Others
Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By End-User
- Men
- Women
Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Others
Global Anti-Aging Products Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqs3p3
SOURCE Research and Markets
