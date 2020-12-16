Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Report 2020-2030: Focus on Authentication Technology, Track & Trace Technology, Serialization, RFID Readers, and Barcodes

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market by Technology, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market was valued at USD 70.16 billion in 2019, is estimated to reach USD 335.90 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.



Rapid increase in counterfeiting activities, specifically in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industries are creating demand for anti-counterfeiting measures. The anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging assist in avoiding piracy of products, ensure the trade of authentic pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, and prevent counterfeiting activities. There are several technologies used to prevent counterfeiting activities including authentication technology, track & trace technology, serialization, RFID readers, and barcodes scanners among others.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market growth is attributed to the implementation of stringent regulations regarding the usage of barcodes and advanced packaging by manufacturers, growing initiatives from governments to prevent counterfeit goods, presence of several intermediates, and increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of fake goods. However, high cost of anti-counterfeit technologies, complex operation, decentralization of pharmaceutical industry, and limited control of the manufacturer over the supply chain are expected to inhibit the market growth during the forecast period.



Conversely, increasing international trade, implementation of strict government regulations on the trading of fake goods, and launch of innovative products to strengthen the anti-counterfeit system, are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market in the future. Furthermore, progression in the track and trace technology and rise in multi-layered authentication technologies are expected to create opportunities in the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market in the future



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. In terms of technology, the market is segmented into track and trace technology and authentication technology. The track and trace technology segment is sub-segmented into barcode technology and RFID technology. The authentication technology segment is divided into ink and dyes, holograms, watermarks, and taggants.



On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care. The pharmaceutical segment is further segregated into over-the-counter drugs and prescription-based drugs. Based on geography, the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is classified as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).



Geographical Analysis



North America dominates the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market due to the growth of the medical research & development sector in this region and rise in the number of pharmaceutical companies. The market in Asia-Pacific region is growing at a considerable pace owing to increasing awareness about authentic pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetic products as a result of rising number of awareness campaigns regarding the use of original products.



Competitive Landscape



Players in the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market are Alien Technology, Zebra Technologies, Alpvision, Inksure Technologies, Flint Group, Avery Dennison, Impinj Incorporation, Sicapa, Authentix Inc., and Honeywell.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million USD

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Technologies

5.1. Overview

5.2. Authentication Packaging Technology

5.2.1 Global Authentication Packaging Technology Market, by Technologies

5.2.1.1 Ink and Dyes Market, by Region

5.2.1.2 Holograms Market, by Region

5.2.1.3 Watermarks Market, by Region

5.2.1.4 Taggants Market, by Region

5.2.2 Authentication Packaging Technology Market, by Region

5.3. Track and Trace Packaging Technology

5.3.1 Global Track and Trace Packaging Technology Market, by Technologies

5.3.1.1 Barcode Technology Market, by Region

5.3.1.2 Rfid Technology Market, by Region

5.3.2 Track and Trace Packaging Technology Market, by Region



6. Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Pharmaceutical Application

6.2.1 Pharmaceutical Application Market, by Region

6.3. Cosmetic Application



7. Global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Region



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Company Snapshot

8.3 Operating Business Segments

8.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Business Performance

8.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

Alien Technology

Zebra Technologies

Alpvision

Inksure Technologies

Flint Group

Avery Dennison

Impinj Incorporation

Sicapa

Authentix

Honeywell

