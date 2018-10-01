Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market 2018-2022: Market Potential for the Use of Innovative and POC Diagnostics
16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Anti-Malarial Medicines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites which are transmitted to people through the bite of an infected female anopheles mosquitoes. This disease is preventable and curable. Humans are infected by four recognized species of malarial parasites, namely, Plasmodium falciparum, P. vivax, P. ovale, and P. malariae.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the strong funding to eradicate malaria. Malaria is on the top of the eradication list of WHO and this is leading to strong funding initiatives for prevention and control of malaria. One trend affecting this market is the enhancement of POC diagnostics and biomarkers for malaria. The global anti-malarial medicines market has great potential for the use of innovative and better POC diagnostics for an effective control of malaria.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market are the drug resistant pathogens. Multidrug resistant microbes are a major threat as they can change themselves to protect themselves from antimicrobial agents and that is affecting the growth of the industry.
Key vendors:
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: PIPELINE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Artemisinin compounds
- Quinolines and related compounds
- Other compounds
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hhrq5g/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article