Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market 2018-2022: Market Potential for the Use of Innovative and POC Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Oct 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Anti-Malarial Medicines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites which are transmitted to people through the bite of an infected female anopheles mosquitoes. This disease is preventable and curable. Humans are infected by four recognized species of malarial parasites, namely, Plasmodium falciparum, P. vivax, P. ovale, and P. malariae.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the strong funding to eradicate malaria. Malaria is on the top of the eradication list of WHO and this is leading to strong funding initiatives for prevention and control of malaria. One trend affecting this market is the enhancement of POC diagnostics and biomarkers for malaria. The global anti-malarial medicines market has great potential for the use of innovative and better POC diagnostics for an effective control of malaria.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market are the drug resistant pathogens. Multidrug resistant microbes are a major threat as they can change themselves to protect themselves from antimicrobial agents and that is affecting the growth of the industry.

Key vendors:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Pfizer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: PIPELINE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Artemisinin compounds

Quinolines and related compounds

Other compounds

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hhrq5g/global?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

