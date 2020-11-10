Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Focus on Software Type, Deployment Mode, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market size in terms of value from 2019 to 2025 along with CAGR from 2020 to 2025?

• What are the different types of AML software and their growth patterns in terms of value in different regions?

• Which end user category is expected to be dominant in the global AML software market during the forecast period?

• What are the different deployment modes through which AML software is deployed?

• Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the AML software market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the AML software market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, market analysis, and regional presence?

• What are the trends in the global AML software market across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces, challenges and opportunities that tend to increase the demand for AML software during the forecast period 2020-2025?



Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The anti-money laundering software industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.12% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America dominated the global anti-money laundering software market with a share of 36.4% in 2019. Europe, including the major countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, is also the most prominent region for the anti-money laundering software market. In Europe, Germany acquired a major market share in 2020 due to the implementation of certain laws by government to combat money laundering activities in the country.



Over the past five years, the financial service industry has witnessed far-reaching technology-led transformations, with companies looking for improving the efficiency of their financial departments by incorporating innovative IT solutions. The anti-money laundering software market has witnessed a high growth rate over the years, owing to factors such as increased need for automated transaction monitoring systems, increased number of wired transactions, and hefty fines for non-compliance with regulatory norms.



Scope of the Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market



The anti-money laundering software market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as software type, deployment mode, end user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the anti-money laundering software market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different industries that are software type, including transaction monitoring software, currency transaction reporting software, customer identity management software, and compliance management software, among others.The report also analyzes different deployment mode that include on-premises and cloud-based modes.



In the end user segment, the market is segmented into IT and telecommunications, healthcare, transportation and logistics, BFSI, defense and government, retail, energy and utilities, and others.



The anti-money laundering software market is segregated by region under five major regions, namely North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K, Spain, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Singapore, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America), Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa).



Key Companies in the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market



The key market players in the anti-money laundering software market include ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, Experian PLC, Fiserv, Inc., FICO, NICE Actimize, Oracle Corporation, Targens GmbH, Accuity Inc, Lexis Nexis, Temenos, Global Radar, Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., Safe Banking Systems, SAS Institute Inc., and CaseWare RCM Inc, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East & Africa



