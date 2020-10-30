Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Report 2020-2025: Emerging Economies Adopting AML Solutions & Robotic Process Automation in AML and KYC

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market: Focus on Software Type, Deployment Mode, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-money laundering software industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.12% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.



North America dominated the global anti-money laundering software market with a share of 36.4% in 2019. Europe, including the major countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, is also the most prominent region for the anti-money laundering software market. In Europe, Germany acquired a major market share in 2020 due to the implementation of certain laws by the government to combat money laundering activities in the country.

Over the past five years, the financial service industry has witnessed far-reaching technology-led transformations, with companies looking for improving the efficiency of their financial departments by incorporating innovative IT solutions.



The anti-money laundering software market has witnessed a high growth rate over the years, owing to factors such as the increased need for automated transaction monitoring systems, increased number of wired transactions, and hefty fines for non-compliance with regulatory norms.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market size in terms of value from 2019 to 2025 along with CAGR from 2020 to 2025?

What are the different types of AML software and their growth patterns in terms of value in different regions?

Which end-user category is expected to be dominant in the global AML software market during the forecast period?

What are the different deployment modes through which AML software is deployed?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the AML software market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the AML software market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, market analysis, and regional presence?

What are the trends in the global AML software market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces, challenges and opportunities that tend to increase the demand for AML software during the forecast period 2020-2025?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rise in Volume of Wired Transactions

1.1.2 Increased Need for Automated Transaction Monitoring Systems

1.1.3 High Adoption of Cloud Services by Financial Sector

1.1.4 Implementation of Network Analytics to Streamline Fraud Detection Operations

1.1.5 Compliance Requirement With International Regulatory Bodies

1.2 Restraints

1.2.1 High Cost of AML Software

1.2.2 Challenge in Integration of AML Software into Existing Systems

1.2.3 Risk of Security Breaches and Cyber Security Threats

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Adoption of Analytics and Machine Learning in AML

1.3.2 Anti-Money Laundering Software in Cryptocurrency Market

1.3.3 Emerging Economies Adopting AML Solutions

1.3.4 Robotic Process Automation in AML and KYC

2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Partnerships

2.1.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Business Expansions

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Other Key Developments

2.2 Some of AML Software Vendors and Their Offerings

2.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.1.1 Increasing Usage of Cognitive Computing

3.1.2 Application in the Graph Analytics

3.1.3 Advancement in Machine Learning

3.1.4 Robotic Process Automation

3.2 Patent Analysis

3.3 Consortium, Associations and Regulatory Bodies

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-Money laundering Software Market

3.5.1 Some Advanced AML Software in U.K.

4 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, 2019-2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, by Deployment Mode

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 On-Premises

5.3 Cloud-Based

6 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, by Software Type

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Transaction Monitoring Software

6.3 Currency Transaction Reporting Software

6.4 Customer Identity Management Software (CIM)

6.5 Compliance Management Software

6.6 Sanction Screening Software and Case Management Software

7 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, by End User

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 IT and Telecommunications

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Transportation and Logistics

7.5 BFSI

7.6 Defense and Government

7.7 Retail

7.8 Energy and Utilities

7.9 Others

8 Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market, by Region

9 Company Profiles

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

AML Partners

BAE Systems

CaseWare RCM Inc.

Experian PLC

FICO

Fiserv, Inc.

Global Radar

Infrasoft Technologies Ltd.

Lexis Nexis

NICE Actimize

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Targens GmbH

Temenos

